Discovery Senior Living's Oakleaf Village At Lexington Announces Million-Dollar Designer Remodel

LEXINGTON, S.C., March 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A Grand Unveiling event is set for Thursday, April 11 from 4:00 p.m. ET to 7:00 p.m. ET to showcase the million-dollar designer remodel of Discovery Senior Living's Oakleaf Village At Lexington Assisted Living and Memory Care community. The event will be held on location at 800 N Lake Drive, Lexington, SC 29072. Guests will get first look at the state-of-the-art community remodel while enjoying live music, gourmet chef-prepared appetizers, prizes and giveaways.

The remodeled Assisted Living and Memory Care community consists of modern updates and designer enhancements to common areas and the clubhouse including a new Sensations Private Dining Room, Grande Lobby, and Living Room. Residents also enjoy Clubhouse amenities, and access to the community's signature award-winning Lifestyle Programs: Sensations Gourmet Dining, Celebrations Activities and Events, Dimensions Health and Personalized Fitness, Connections Transportation, and more. Now that's living!

"This grand remodel has been a culmination of efforts from many people and we are excited to unveil these world-class renovations to the Lexington community," says Richard J. Hutchinson, CEO of Discovery Senior Living. "Today's seniors want a different kind of living option. Our design, lifestyle programs, and clubhouse amenities are specifically crafted to meet the growing demand in the Lexington area."

About Discovery Senior Living

Discovery Senior Living is a family of companies which includes: Discovery Management Group, Discovery Development Group, Discovery Design Concepts, Discovery Realty Group, Discovery Marketing Group, and Discovery At Home, a Medicare-certified home healthcare company. With almost three decades of experience, the award-winning management group has been developing, building, marketing, and operating upscale, luxury senior-living communities across the United States. With a flourishing portfolio of more than 9,500 existing home or homes under development, Discovery Senior Living has become a recognized industry leader in creating world-class, resort-style communities.

