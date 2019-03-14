Discovery Village At Naples Held a Topping Off Ceremony for New Independent Living Community

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Senior Living, in collaboration with The Henning Group, Architectural Concepts, and Wegman Design Group hosted a Topping Off Ceremony on Friday, March 8th at noon to celebrate a major milestone in the construction of the new Discovery Village At Naples Independent Living community. Located at 8375 Sierra Meadows Boulevard in Naples, Florida, the brand new all-inclusive senior living community will offer luxury apartments to aging adults in search of resort-style amenities and a worry-free lifestyle.

Pictured is the 3-story, under-construction senior living community that will include an outdoor zero-entry pool and cabanas. Discovery Village At Naples - Independent Living is located at 8375 Sierra Meadows Boulevard in Naples, Florida.

Construction workers, employees, community members and executives gathered to celebrate as the last steel beam was hoisted atop the revolutionary new senior living community building. A congratulatory lunch was served in appreciation to all workers who have helped build Discovery Village At Naples, Independent Living community.

"Once again, Discovery Senior Living and partners are transforming the senior living experience. We are providing Southwest Florida with a cutting-edge community offering innovative, state-of-the-art features and exclusive, customized programs designed to provide even more options and flexibility for today's active seniors. It is the hard work and dedication of every team member that has helped build our vision into a reality and we thank everyone who celebrated this exciting milestone with us," Richard Hutchinson, CEO, Discovery Senior Living.

Construction on the 175-unit Independent Living community is moving along rapidly. Discovery Village At Naples, Independent Living will consist of one-, two-, and three bedroom luxury apartment homes. Once completed, Discovery Village At Naples Independent Living residents will enjoy resort-style outdoor amenities including: a zero-entry heated outdoor pool with resort pool-side cabanas, al fresco dining areas, outdoor fireplace and lounge areas with TVs, putting green, bocce court, and beautifully landscaped courtyards with trellises and pergolas. Residents will also have exclusive access to the Grande Clubhouse and enjoy a revolutionary, new Flex-choice Spending Program, which allows residents flexibility and optionality so they can customize a lifestyle plan that works best for them. Discovery Senior Living's award-winning amenities and all-inclusive Lifestyle Programs include Sensations Gourmet Dining, Celebrations Activities & Events, Dimensions Fitness & Wellness, with their new FitCamp Fitness Center which includes personalized training programs for Residents designed by a FitCamp Coach, Expressions Concierge Services, Impressions Housekeeping & Maintenance, Connections Transportation, Lucky's Card & Game Room, Bailey's Bistro, Legends Bar and Lounge, Silver Cinema Movie Theater, Professional Beauty Salon & Spa with a barber shop and massage rooms, and much more.

Pre-leasing of the state-of-the-art Independent Living community will begin in May 2019 with the community scheduled to officially open Early Summer of 2020.

About Discovery Senior Living

Discovery Senior Living is a family of companies which includes: Discovery Management Group, Discovery Development Group, Discovery Design Concepts, Discovery Realty Group, Discovery Marketing Group, and Discovery At Home, a Medicare-certified home healthcare company. With almost three decades of experience, the award-winning management group has been developing, building, marketing, and operating upscale, luxury senior-living communities across the United States. With a flourishing portfolio of more than 9,500 existing home or homes under development, Discovery Senior Living has become a recognized industry leader in creating world-class, resort-style communities.

