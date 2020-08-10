Discovery Village at Naples' New Independent Living Community Wins Grand Aurora Award for Outstanding Architecture & Design

NAPLES, Fla., Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Village At Naples has earned a prestigious Grand Aurora Award for its new Independent Living community, which opened and welcomed its first, charter residents in late June. Established in 1979, the Aurora Awards are the annual design competition of the Southeast Building Conference (SEBC). The Awards honor outstanding builders, planners, architects, developers, designers and other housing-related professionals actively involved in residential and/or commercial projects across 12 southeastern states and the Eastern Caribbean.

A panel of judges gave Discovery Village At Naples top honors as the Best Active Adult Living Community as part of the 41st annual Aurora Awards competition, which honors excellence in architecture, interior design and planning.

This year's competition drew nearly 200 entries across 54 categories, which honor wide-ranging functions from housing and interior design, to custom and renovation work, as well as specialty buildings and Community honors like the one collected by Discovery Village At Naples.

"We're supremely proud to receive this recognition," said Richard J. Hutchinson, CEO of Discovery Senior Living, which owns and operates Discovery Village At Naples. "This community brings to life a vision we call 'Experiential Living,' which blends distinctive design, state-of-the-art features and amenities, and new, resident-focused programs and services to give seniors unprecedented freedom to personalize their lifestyle according to their own, unique likes, needs and individual preferences."

Amidst robust development throughout the southeast, Judge Donald Ruthroff said this year's competition was exceptionally diverse, with worthy entries coming in from across the region. "Creative ideas in design do not know boundaries," noted Ruthroff. "We found the variety and level of excellence to be particularly heartening this year."

The 198,000 square-foot Independent Living community at Discovery Village At Naples consists of 175 homes offering a variety of one- and two-bedroom floorplans. The community was designed by Architectural Concepts, with Wegman Design Group providing the creative and strategic interior design solutions. General contracting and construction management was provided by the Henning Group.

