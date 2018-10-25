Discovery's #1 Rated Show 'Gold Rush' Gets Customized Emoji Stickers

According to AdWeek, on any given day over 60 million emojis are shared on Facebook while more than 5 billion are shared on Messenger. Branded emoji stickers now represent an effective way to reach specific audiences with images important enough to directly share with friends and family.

"Our tap-to-link technology transforms a regular emoji sticker into a vehicle to drive online interaction. By linking custom emoji stickers to webpages, videos, products and more we are directly connecting audiences to brand messages and calls to action," noted Chris Hill, head of business development and operations for Smallball Media.

"Integrating custom emoji stickers into marketing campaigns provides a tool that empowers the fan base to communicate organically about the show," said Jesse Javors, head of brand strategy and entertainment partnerships. "The ultimate goal is digital word-of-mouth, which marketers clamor for today."

About Smallball Media

Smallball Media exists to help brands build and connect with communities through unique digital experiences in the mobile messaging space. The company specializes in custom branded emoji stickers, companion apps and keyboards. For more information, please visit www.Smallballmedia.com

About Discovery Channel

Discovery Channel is dedicated to creating the highest quality non-fiction content that informs and entertains its consumers about the world in all its wonder, diversity and amazement. The network, which is distributed to 100.8 million U.S. homes, can be seen in 224 countries and territories, offering a signature mix of compelling, high-end production values and vivid cinematography across genres including, science and technology, exploration, adventure, history and in-depth, behind-the-scenes glimpses at the people, places and organizations that shape and share our world. For more information, please visit www.discovery.com

