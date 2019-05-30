Discrete Diodes in 2019: Insights & Outlook on the World Market, 2017 to 2025

DUBLIN, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Discrete Diodes - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2017 through 2025. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.



This report analyzes the worldwide markets in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments and End Use Industries:

Product Segments

Small Signal Diode

Power Diode

Radio Frequency & Microwave Diode

End Use Industries

Automotives

Communications

Computer & Computer Peripherals

Consumer Electronics

Other Industries



The report profiles 72 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Central Semiconductor Corp. ( USA )

) Diodes Incorporated ( USA )

) Fairchild Semiconductor International Inc. ( USA )

) Hitachi Power Semiconductor Device, Ltd. ( Japan )

) Infineon Technologies AG ( Germany )

) IXYS Corporation ( USA )

) Kyocera Corporation ( Japan )

) Littelfuse, Inc. ( USA )

) M/A-Com Technology Solutions ( USA )

) Microsemi Corporation ( USA )

) NXP Semiconductors N.V. ( The Netherlands )

) ON Semiconductor Corporation ( USA )

) Panasonic Corporation ( Japan )

) Renesas Electronics Corporation ( Japan )

) ROHM Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Semikron International GmbH ( Germany )

) Semtech Corporation ( USA )

) Shindengen Electric Manufacturing Co. Ltd. ( Japan )

) STMicroelectronics N.V. ( Switzerland )

) Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation ( Japan )

) Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. ( USA )

Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Electronic Components: An Introductory Prelude

Semiconductor Devices Become Integral to Electronics Manufacturing

Key Statistical Findings

Discrete Diodes - Market Overview

Discrete Diodes - A Mature Market Characterized by Product Commoditization & Pricing Pressures

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Electronic Contract Manufacturers Emerge as Primary Consumer Segment for Discrete Diodes

Global GDP Growth Plateauing - A Mixed Bag of Opportunities

Outlook



3. NOTEWORTHY MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES

Developing Markets Continue to be Bright Spots for Growth

The Booming ECMS Sector to Boost Demand for Discrete Diodes in Asia-Pacific

Discrete Diodes Market Faces Inevitable Challenge from Integrated Circuit Chips

A Look into Key Electronic Device Markets Helping Sustain Demand for Discrete Diodes

Communications Equipment - The Largest Revenue Contributor

Stable Consumer Electronics Market to Sustain Growth

Opportunity Indicators:

Computers and Computer Peripherals Weighing Down on the Market

Rising Demand for Mobile Computing Devices Lends Traction to Market Growth

Steady Automobile Production & Increasing Electronic Content in Automobiles to Boost Market Prospects for Discrete Diodes

Opportunity Indicators

Applications of Diodes Grow in the Medical Electronics Sector

Miniaturization Gains Momentum

Advanced Packaging Technologies Take Center Stage

A Brief Review of Select Discrete Diodes

RF & Microwave Diodes - The Fastest Growing Product Segment

Military & Space Applications - A Potential Market for Schottky Diodes

Other Diodes

Laser Diodes

Light Emitting Diodes & Organic Light Emitting Diodes

Diode Arrays Witness Surge in Demand



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Semiconductor Family: Discretes & Integrated Circuits

Diodes

Diode Arrays

Product Segments

Small Signal Diode

Power Diode

Zener Diode

Applications of Zener Diodes

Zener Diode Vs Pin Varistor in Transient Suppressor

Clamping Voltage

Speed

Discrete Zener Diodes

Radio Frequency (RF) & Microwave Diode



5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Offshore Manufacturing Continues to Gain Pace as Manufacturers Look to Cut Costs

Competitive Landscape - A Statistical Snapshot



5.1 Focus on Select Players



5.2 Product Introductions/Innovations

Littelfuse Introduces Second Generation SiC Schottky Diodes

Vishay Introduces Mid-Power UVC Diode

Osram Introduces Second-Generation Blue Multi-Mode Laser Diode for Headlamps

Wolfspeed Unveils 5th Generation 1700V SiC Schottky Diode

Littelfuse Introduces Bidirectional TVS Diode Array with 5A Surge Tolerance

Mitsubishi Introduces 638nm Red Laser Diode Targeted at Projectors

Littelfuse Introduces AEC-Q101 Qualified TVS Diode for Automotive Applications

Littelfuse Introduces TVS Diode Arrays for Ethernet Ports

Pasternack Introduces New SPDT High-Power PIN Diode RF Switches

Toshiba Launches New Low Reverse-Current Schottky Diode

Vishay Expands Power Modules in the SOT-227 Package Offerings

ON Semiconductor Introduces SiC Schottky Diodes for Automotive Applications

Littelfuse Expands SiC Schottky Diodes Portfolio

Microsemi Expands Silicon Carbide Product Portfolios with New Diodes

Bourns Introduces TVS Diodes with 3pF Capacitance

Vishay Unveils New High Voltage Thyristors and Diodes for Automotive Applications

Littelfuse Introduces New Automotive-Grade TVS Diode Arrays

Infineon Launches New IGBT Diodes

Littelfuse Launches Unidirectional TVS Diode Arrays

Renesas Unveils New Series of DML Diodes

Littelfuse Introduces New TVS Diode Arrays for Automotive Applications

ON Semiconductor Introduces New 650 V SiC Schottky Diodes

Littelfuse Introduces New TVS Diode Arrays for Telecom Ports

Vishay Introduces New Ceramic /Quartz-based UVC Emitting Diodes

Littelfuse Introduces New 1200V SiC Schottky Diodes

Nexperia Unveils New IVN Protection Diodes

Toshiba Introduces New 650V SiC Schottky Barrier Diodes

Infineon Introduces CoolSiC Schottky Diode 650 V G6

Toshiba Unveils Bidirectional ESD Protection Diode for Mobile Applications

Toshiba Introduces DF2SxxP2 Series of TVS Diodes

Nexperia Introduces New Miniature TVS Diodes

Littelfuse Launches GEN2, New 1200V Silicon Carbide Diodes

MACOM Technology Introduces New Integrated AlGaAs PIN Diode Switches

Littelfuse Introduces New Bidirectional Diode Arrays



5.3 Recent Industry Activity

TRUMPF Acquires Photonics GmbH from Philips

Taiwan Semiconductor Takes Over Fairchild's TVS Portfolio from ON Semiconductor

Microchip Acquires Microsemi

SMC Diodes Signs Distribution Agreement with World Micro

Littelfuse Acquires IXYS Corporation

SMC Diode Solutions Signs Distribution Agreement with Avnet USI



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



