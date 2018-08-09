DISH and Sling TV Join Comscore Campaign Ratings Beta, Introduce Addressable Ads to Measurement Platform

NEW YORK and RESTON, Va., Dec. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DISH Media today announced it will join the Comscore Campaign Ratings beta alongside other leading media companies. DISH Media encompasses inventory of both DISH and Sling TV – including its live-streamed TV and VOD – and marks the first multichannel video programming distributor (MVPD) to join Comscore's cross-platform video ad measurement solution. As a leader in addressable advertising, DISH Media's inclusion broadens the measurement to include addressable and linear ads beginning with Sling TV, with DISH to be added in the first half of 2019. Advertisers will have the ability to view the incremental audiences that Sling TV and DISH contribute on top of linear national network delivery.

"Measurement is a vital advantage of addressable advertising, and Comscore Campaign Ratings delivers standardized, trustworthy insights into distinct audiences across multiple platforms," said Kevin Arrix, senior vice president of DISH Media. "We have a proud history of innovating with Comscore, most recently with the first ever cross-platform addressable advertising measurement on DISH and Sling earlier this year. Now those insights will be incorporated into a holistic picture for advertisers."

The solution will now be able to account for person-level reach and provide co-viewing insights for addressable, as well as linear national network audiences and OTT.

"Addressable is a significant part of the advertising ecosystem and there's no doubt that part of the market will only continue to grow," said Sarah Hofstetter, president at Comscore. "We are excited to have Sling and DISH join the Comscore Campaign Ratings beta program to offer advertisers greater insight into their incremental audiences reached with addressable through DISH and Sling TV, in addition to their linear national network audiences. This is an important step in the solution's evolution to make sure clients can make strategic business decisions based on the most complete view of their advertising efforts."

DISH Media Sales provides advertising sales for leading pay-TV providers DISH TV and Sling TV. Employing innovative tools like household addressable video ads, programmatic buying and granular viewer measurement data, DISH Media Sales equips brands to make demographically and behaviorally targeted television ad buys that reach specific audiences with precision and efficiency. Visit www.dishmediasales.com

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and set-top box audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more about Comscore, click here.

