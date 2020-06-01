DISH Announces EVP, Network Development; Names New Retail Wireless and SLING TV Group Presidents

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DISH Network Corporation today announced an expansion of its senior leadership team to support and advance the company's wireless future. Industry veteran Dave Mayo has joined the team as EVP, Network Development, Jeff Blum has been promoted to EVP, External and Legislative Affairs, and John Swieringa has been named Group President, Retail Wireless, and will retain his duties as DISH Chief Operating Officer (COO). In addition, Michael Schwimmer has been named Group President, SLING TV, following the departure of Warren Schlichting.

As EVP, Network Development, Dave Mayo is responsible for DISH's wireless buildout strategy and execution of the company's deployment of the nation's first standalone 5G network. He joins DISH as of June 1, bringing more than 25 years of wireless industry experience spanning network strategy, planning and implementation, development, financial analysis, operations, strategic transactions, vendor management and most recently, 5G, IoT and fixed wireless. Dave reports to DISH Co-Founder and Chairman Charlie Ergen.

Jeff Blum, another member of the senior leadership team reporting to Ergen, has been promoted to EVP, External and Legislative Affairs. Jeff has been with DISH for nearly 15 years and oversees state and federal government relations from the company's Washington, D.C. office. He has played an integral role in DISH's wireless journey, from spectrum acquisitions and regulatory affairs to his most recent work with the Department of Justice and Federal Communications Commission related to DISH's role in the merger between Sprint and T-Mobile.

John Swieringa, DISH's COO since December 2017, will add to his responsibilities as the new Group President, Retail Wireless. John will be responsible for DISH's retail wireless business, including strategy, operations and sales, in addition to his duties as COO, overseeing the company's customer experience operations, IT and billing & credit functions. John will continue to report to DISH CEO Erik Carlson.

Michael Schwimmer, who returned to DISH in June 2019 to lead International Business Development and Strategy, has been named Group President, SLING TV, reporting to Carlson. During his career at DISH, which began in 1996, Michael led the company's Marketing, Programming and Media Sales organizations and played a key role in launching the DISH International and DishLATINO brands. In addition to his work on SLING TV's international business, his over-the-top expertise was honed at Fuse Media, where he served as President and CEO. In his new role, Michael will be responsible for all aspects of the SLING TV business. He has also assumed responsibility for DISH Media Sales. Kevin Arrix, SVP, DISH Media Sales, will now report to Michael, and will continue to be responsible for the company's advertising sales, analytics and operations.

Andy LeCuyer, DISH SVP, Programming, will continue to lead the team responsible for acquisition and renewal of content for the company. A leader on the company's programming team since 2011, he now reports to Carlson.

About Dave Mayo:

http://about.dish.com/Dave-Mayo

About Jeff Blum:

http://about.dish.com/Jeffrey-Blum

About John Swieringa:

http://about.dish.com/John-Swieringa

About Michael Schwimmer:

http://about.dish.com/Michael-Schwimmer

About Kevin Arrix:

http://about.dish.com/Kevin-Arrix

About Andy LeCuyer:

http://about.dish.com/Andrew-LeCuyer

About DISH

DISH Network Corporation is a connectivity company. Since 1980, it has served as a disruptive force, driving innovation and value on behalf of consumers. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides television entertainment and award-winning technology to millions of customers with its satellite DISH TV and streaming SLING TV services. Through its strategic spectrum portfolio and other assets, DISH is poised to enter the wireless market as a facilities-based provider of wireless services with a nationwide consumer offering and development of the first virtualized, standalone 5G broadband network in the U.S. DISH's OnTech Smart Services brand offers in-home installation of connected home devices and entertainment solutions. DISH Media serves as the company's advertising sales group delivering targeted advertising solutions. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) is a Fortune 250 company.

For company information, visit about.dish.com

For more information on DISH TV, visit www.dish.com

For more information on SLING TV, visit news.sling.com

For more information on OnTech Smart Services, visit www.ontechsmartservices.com

For more information on DISH Media, visit media.dish.com

Subscribe to DISH email alerts: http://about.dish.com/alerts

Follow @DISHNews on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/DISHNews

SOURCE DISH Network Corporation

Related Links

http://www.dish.com

