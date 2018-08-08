DISH Appoints Kevin Arrix to Lead DISH Media Sales

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DISH today announced that digital media industry veteran Kevin Arrix has been tapped to lead the DISH Media Sales group, including its operations, analytics and advertising sales for DISH TV and Sling TV. He is the former chief revenue officer of mobile advertising platform Verve. Joining DISH as a senior vice president, Arrix will report to Warren Schlichting, DISH executive vice president of Programming and Media Sales, and president of Sling TV.

"Kevin brings with him a wealth of digital and mobile expertise that fits the progression of DISH Media Sales' offerings," said Schlichting. "Kevin will lead a dynamic team that has introduced industry firsts such as household addressable advertising on DISH TV, the rapidly evolving growth in Sling TV's programmatic sales and cross-platform addressability across both."

While at Verve, Arrix was responsible for building out the mobile marketing platform's sales, sales operations and customer success services. Prior to Verve, Kevin was the chief revenue officer for Viggle Inc., a mobile-based entertainment rewards platform. He also spent nearly 20 years in the advertising sales divisions for several large television networks, most recently as executive vice president of Digital Advertising for all MTV Networks brands including Nickelodeon, MTV, and Comedy Central.

"I'm excited to lead the team that continues to innovate data-driven video advertising solutions," said Arrix. "TV viewers are more mobile, TV ads are more digital, and DISH Media Sales has led the way in delivering targeted viewers to advertisers on DISH and Sling."

Arrix will be based in the DISH Media Sales New York office, leading teams in Chicago, Denver, and Los Angeles.

A biography is available here: http://www.dishmediasales.com/about/

About DISH Media Sales

DISH Media Sales provides advertising sales for leading pay-TV providers DISH TV and Sling TV. Employing innovative tools like household addressable video ads, programmatic buying and granular viewer measurement data, DISH Media Sales equips brands to make demographically and behaviorally targeted television ad buys that reach specific audiences with precision and efficiency. Visit www.dishmediasales.com.

About DISH

DISH Network Corporation is a connectivity company. Since 1980, it has served as the disruptive force in pay-TV, driving innovation and value on behalf of consumers. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides television entertainment and award-winning technology to millions of customers with its satellite DISH TV and streaming Sling TV services. DISH operates a national in-home installation workforce, as well as an advertising sales group delivering targeted advertising solutions on DISH TV and Sling TV. In addition to its TV services, DISH has commenced buildout of a national narrowband "Internet of Things" network to provide innovative connectivity solutions and applications through its strategic spectrum portfolio. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) is a Fortune 250 company.

For more information on DISH TV products and services, visit www.dish.com



For more information on Sling TV products and services, visit www.sling.com



For company information, visit about.dish.com



Subscribe to DISH email alerts: http://about.dish.com/alerts

Follow @DISHNews on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/DISHNews

SOURCE DISH Network Corporation

Related Links

http://www.dish.com

