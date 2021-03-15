DISH launches $1 million Bracket Challenge in conjunction with DraftKings

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DISH is giving its customers the chance to win $1 million via the DISH Bracket Challenge sponsored by DraftKings. To enter, DISH TV customers must fill out a NCAA tournament bracket on the DISH Bracket Challenge app or on dishanywhere.com .

DISH will award $1 million if a customer creates a perfect bracket. Entries will be accepted today through March 19 at 12 p.m. ET.

"It's been two years since the last NCAA tournament, and DISH is excited to celebrate one of the most anticipated sporting events of the year with a million dollars," said Brian Neylon, Group President, DISH TV. "Through our collaboration with DraftKings, we're continuing to explore fun, new ways to build excitement around this year's sports seasons and provide more entertainment to our customers."

How to Enter the DISH $1 Million Bracket Challenge:

DISH TV customers can fill out their bracket via the Bracket Challenge app on any internet-connected Hopper family receiver, or on dishanywhere.com . Brackets completed online will automatically populate in the Bracket Challenge app on customers' Hopper family receivers.

Hopper platform :

Access the Bracket Challenge app from the App menu, Game Finder app, channel 148 or via the DISH Voice Remote by saying, "My Bracket" or "Bracket Challenge."

Choose to fill out a custom, randomized or "favored team" bracket.

Use a DISH remote to make your selections.

Predict the final combined score of the National Championship game, as the challenge tiebreaker.

Submit the bracket (one entry per account).

dishanywhere.com :

Visit dishanywhere.com and log in using MyDISH account credentials.

and log in using MyDISH account credentials. Fill out a custom bracket.

Submit the bracket (one entry per account).

Customers can track their selections on the "My Bracket" tab and their challenge standing on the "Leaderboard" tab within the Bracket Challenge app. DISH TV customers can also access the DraftKings app on Hopper directly from Bracket Challenge to initiate bets and enter daily fantasy contests.

Brackets can be submitted until March 19 at 12. p.m. ET, when the first round of scheduled games begin. Customers can edit their selections up until this deadline.

To learn more about the DISH $1 million Bracket Challenge, including the official rules, visit mydish.com/themadness .

About the DISH TV Hopper Platform

The award-winning, whole-home Hopper platform leads the industry in DVR features and functionality. Hopper 3 boasts 16 tuners, two terabytes of DVR storage, live and on-demand 4K compatibility, PrimeTime Anytime, AutoHop and integrated apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, YouTube Kids, and Pandora. Voice-control capabilities through Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and the DISH Voice Remote give customers easier access to their favorite programming. All DISH customers can access popular live and on-demand content via DISH's streaming app, DISH Anywhere; Hopper (second and third generation) provides on-the-go access to every channel and recorded content as well.

DISH's Hopper platform becomes a whole-home solution with the company's line of Joey client receivers, delivering the best in technology and value.

About DISH

DISH Network Corporation is a connectivity company. Since 1980, it has served as a disruptive force, driving innovation and value on behalf of consumers. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides television entertainment and award-winning technology to millions of customers with its satellite DISH TV and streaming SLING TV services. In 2020, the company became a nationwide U.S. wireless carrier through the acquisition of Boost Mobile. DISH continues to innovate in wireless, building the nation's first cloud native, OpenRAN-based 5G broadband network. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) is a Fortune 250 company.

Subscribe to DISH email alerts: about.dish.com/alerts

Follow @DISHNews on Twitter: twitter.com/DISHNews

SOURCE DISH

Related Links

http://dishanywhere.com

