DISH Makes TV Easy with New Hopper Plus™ Entertainment "All Content in One Place" System

Everything you love to watch all in one place with live TV, On Demand content and streaming apps

Raise the bar on your TV experience - no switching inputs or remotes

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DISH Network announced the nationwide launch of its new Hopper Plus entertainment system. Three new 4K devices — Hopper Plus, Joey 4 and Wireless Joey 4 — are now seamlessly integrated with the award-winning Hopper whole-home DVR system. Hopper Plus makes TV easy with everything built into the user's DISH Home screen, including live TV, On Demand, their favorite streaming apps, and smart shelves including "On Now," "Your Games On Now & Upcoming" and "Recent Recordings."

Hopper Plus commercial

Powered by Android TV™, Hopper Plus users have access to Google Play, including 10,000+ apps, spanning games, video streaming and music. The simple design and innovative functionality of the Hopper Plus make accessing movies and shows faster than ever. Users can now watch all of their entertainment in one place without switching inputs or remotes.

The new Hopper Plus and Joey devices add to the Hopper's industry-best experience with 2,000 hours of DVR recordings, enhanced search capability, over 60,000 free On Demand titles, and AutoHop®, which allows customers to skip commercials on select recordings. Users can also watch all their live and recorded TV shows anywhere with the DISH Anywhere app.

"Since the Hopper's release, DISH has continued to be a pioneer and innovate our best-in-class Hopper system," said Brian Neylon, DISH TV group president. "DISH TV is all about providing the best service, technology and value in the industry. Hopper Plus is the next evolution of our award-winning whole-home DVR system and delivers an industry-leading viewing experience. It offers convenience for our customers to do more in one place, accessing their favorite live TV, streaming services and smart-home technologies all from their DISH Home screen."

In addition to Hopper Plus, the next-generation system includes two new Joey receivers, a wired and wireless Joey 4. The Joey 4 devices extend the Hopper Plus capabilities and deliver 4K HDR video to any room in the house. The DISH Voice Remote, with Google Assistant, allows customers to use their voice to search for movies and shows, change channels, check the weather, open apps and manage various smart home devices, all on their TV. Chromecast built-in™ allows users to cast a video directly from their phone to the TV, quickly displaying content from any supported mobile app.

Technical Specs

The Hopper Plus and the Joey 4 devices are powered by a BCM 72160 Quad-core processor running at 2.6GHz. The devices contain 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM memory and 16GB of eMMC flash memory while supporting SD, HD and 4K HDR viewing. This next-generation product is compatible with HDMI 2.1 and USB 2.0 and is equipped with Bluetooth capabilities.

To learn more about Hopper Plus, visit: https://dish.com/features/hopper-plus/

About DISH

DISH Network Corporation is a connectivity company. Since 1980, it has served as a disruptive force, driving innovation and value on behalf of consumers. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides television entertainment and award-winning technology to millions of customers with its satellite DISH TV and streaming SLING TV services. In 2020, the company became a nationwide U.S. wireless carrier through the acquisition of Boost Mobile. DISH continues to innovate in wireless, building the nation's first virtualized, O-RAN 5G broadband network. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) is a Fortune 200 company.

Google, Google Play, Android TV and Chromecast built-in are trademarks of Google LLC.

SOURCE DISH Network Corporation