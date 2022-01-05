DISH names John Swieringa President and COO of DISH Wireless

LITTLETON, Colo., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DISH Network today named John Swieringa as President and Chief Operating Officer of DISH Wireless. In this expanded role, he will be responsible for all operational aspects of DISH's wireless business including the deployment and management of DISH's virtualized, O-RAN 5G broadband network. John also will continue to lead DISH's retail wireless business, and oversee day-to-day wireless activities.

"John's a 14-year veteran of DISH, and is committed to changing the way the world communicates with our unique capabilities," said Charlie Ergen, DISH Co-Founder and Chairman. "His experience in our overall business will help to maximize our wireless opportunities within all lines of the business. He and his team will deploy and monetize DISH's network while advancing our retail, enterprise and wholesale market opportunities."

"I am excited to lead and further integrate our wireless strategy, deployment and operations efforts," said Swieringa. "We have a significant opportunity as we prepare to commercialize our wireless investments and deliver value to our customers, company and shareholders."

Swieringa will lead a talented team dedicated to executing DISH Wireless' go-to-market strategy and launching America's first Smart Network™ in 2022. His direct reports include: Stephen Bye, EVP and Chief Commercial Officer, Dave Mayo, EVP of Network Development, Marc Rouanne, EVP and Chief Network Officer, and Stephen Stokols, EVP of Retail Wireless. Swieringa will report to Charlie Ergen.

About DISH

DISH Network Corporation is a connectivity company. Since 1980, it has served as a disruptive force, driving innovation and value on behalf of consumers. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides television entertainment and award-winning technology to millions of customers with its satellite DISH TV and streaming SLING TV services. In 2020, the company became a nationwide U.S. wireless carrier through the acquisition of Boost Mobile. DISH continues to innovate in wireless, building the nation's first virtualized, O-RAN 5G broadband network. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) is a Fortune 200 company.

