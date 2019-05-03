DISH Network Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) today reported revenue totaling $3.19 billion for the quarter ending March 31, 2019, compared to $3.46 billion for the corresponding period in 2018.

Net income attributable to DISH Network totaled $340 million for the quarter ending March 31, 2019, compared to net income of $368 million from the year-ago quarter. Diluted earnings per share for the quarter ending March 31, 2019 were $0.65, compared with $0.70 during the same period in 2018.

The company closed the first quarter with 12.063 million total Pay-TV subscribers, including 9.639 million DISH TV subscribers and 2.424 million Sling TV subscribers.

Net pay-TV subscribers declined approximately 259,000 subscribers in the first quarter, compared to a decline of approximately 94,000 in the first quarter 2018.

Detailed financial data and other information are available in DISH Network's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

DISH Network will host its first quarter 2019 financial results conference call today at noon ET. Participant conference numbers: (888) 208-1711 (U.S.) and (323) 994-2082, Conference ID: 9282337.

A webcast replay will be available today on DISH's Investor Relations website, http://ir.dish.com, and will remain available for 48 hours.

About DISH

DISH Network Corporation is a connectivity company. Since 1980, DISH has served as the disruptive force in the pay-TV industry, driving innovation and value on behalf of consumers. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides television entertainment and award-winning technology to millions of customers with its satellite DISH TV and streaming Sling TV services. DISH operates a national in-home installation workforce, as well as an advertising sales group delivering targeted advertising solutions on DISH TV and Sling TV. In addition to its TV services, DISH has commenced buildout of a national narrowband "Internet of Things" network that will apply capacity from its strategic spectrum portfolio. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) is a Fortune 250 company.

For more information on DISH TV products and services, visit www.dish.com

For more information on Sling TV products and services, visit www.sling.com

For company information, visit about.dish.com

Subscribe to DISH email alerts: about.dish.com/alerts

Follow @DISHNews on Twitter: twitter.com/DISHNews

SOURCE DISH Network Corporation

Related Links

http://www.dishnetwork.com

