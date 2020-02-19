DISH Network Reports Fourth Quarter, Year-End 2019 Financial Results

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) reported revenue totaling $3.24 billion for the quarter ending December 31, 2019, compared to $3.31 billion for the corresponding period in 2018.

Net income attributable to DISH Network totaled $389 million for the fourth quarter 2019, compared to $337 million from the year-ago quarter. Diluted earnings per share were $0.69 for the fourth quarter, compared to $0.64 per share during the same period of 2018.

The company closed the fourth quarter with 11.99 million Pay-TV subscribers, including 9.40 million DISH TV subscribers and 2.59 million Sling TV subscribers.

Net Pay-TV subscribers decreased by approximately 194,000 in the fourth quarter, compared to a net decrease of 334,000 in the year-ago quarter.

Full-Year 2019 Review

For the year, DISH reported 2019 total revenue of $12.81 billion, compared to $13.62 billion in 2018.

Net income attributable to DISH Network in 2019 was $1.40 billion, compared to $1.58 billion in 2018. Diluted earnings per share were $2.60 in 2019, compared to $3.00 in 2018.

For additional detail on quarterly metrics, please refer to the attached table.

Detailed financial data and other information are available in DISH Network's Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2019, filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission. DISH Network will host its fourth quarter and full-year 2019 financial results conference call today at noon ET.

Participant conference numbers: (800) 239-9838 (U.S.) and (323) 794-2551, Conference ID: 7030315.

A webcast replay will be available today on DISH's Investor Relations website, ir.dish.com, and will remain available for 48 hours.

About DISH

DISH Network Corporation is a connectivity company. Since 1980, it has served as a disruptive force, driving innovation and value on behalf of consumers. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides television entertainment and award-winning technology to millions of customers with its satellite DISH TV and streaming Sling TV services. Through its strategic spectrum portfolio and other assets, DISH is poised to enter the wireless market as a facilities-based provider of wireless services with a nationwide consumer offering and development of the first virtualized, standalone 5G broadband network in the U.S. DISH's OnTech Smart Services brand offers in-home installation of connected home devices and entertainment solutions. DISH Media serves as the company's advertising sales group delivering targeted advertising solutions. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) is a Fortune 250 company.

Quarterly Metrics Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018

































Other Data:































Pay-TV subscribers, as of period end (in millions)

11.986

12.180

12.032

12.063

12.322

12.656

12.997

13.148 DISH TV subscribers, as of period end (in millions)

9.394

9.494

9.560

9.639

9.905

10.286

10.653

10.845 Sling TV subscribers, as of period end (in millions)

2.592

2.686

2.472

2.424

2.417

2.370

2.344

2.303 Pay-TV subscriber additions (losses), net (in millions)

(0.194)

0.148

(0.031)

(0.259)

(0.334)

(0.341)

(0.151)

(0.094) DISH TV subscriber additions (losses), net (in millions)

(0.100)

(0.066)

(0.079)

(0.266)

(0.381)

(0.367)

(0.192)

(0.185) Sling TV subscriber additions (losses), net (in millions)

(0.094)

0.214

0.048

0.007

0.047

0.026

0.041

0.091 Pay-TV ARPU

$87.02

$85.29

$86.34

$85.03

$85.55

$86.29

$85.54

$84.50 DISH TV subscriber additions, gross (in millions)

0.341

0.416

0.348

0.243

0.245

0.294

0.278

0.297 DISH TV churn rate

1.56%

1.69%

1.48%

1.74%

2.07%

2.11%

1.46%

1.47% DISH TV SAC

$850

$827

$786

$828

$861

$721

$763

$707

