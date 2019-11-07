DISH Network Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) today reported revenue totaling $3.17 billion for the quarter ending September 30, 2019, compared to $3.40 billion for the corresponding period in 2018.

Net income attributable to DISH Network totaled $353 million for the third quarter 2019, compared to net income of $432 million from the year-ago quarter. Diluted earnings per share for the quarter ending September 30, 2019 were $0.66, compared with $0.82 during the same period in 2018.

The company closed the third quarter with 12.18 million total Pay-TV subscribers, including 9.49 million DISH TV subscribers and 2.69 million Sling TV subscribers.

Net pay-TV subscribers increased approximately 148,000 subscribers in the third quarter, compared to a decline of approximately 341,000 in the third quarter 2018.

Year-to-Date Review

DISH Network's 2019 year-to-date revenue totaled $9.57 billion, compared to $10.31 billion in revenue from the same period last year. In the first nine months of 2019, net income attributable to DISH Network totaled $1.01 billion, compared with $1.24 billion during the same period last year.

Diluted earnings per share were $1.91 for the first nine months of 2019, compared with $2.35 during the same period in 2018.

Detailed financial data and other information are available in DISH Network's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

