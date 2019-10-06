DISH reaches long-term carriage agreement with Fox

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Oct. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DISH Network has reached a multi-year carriage agreement with Fox Corporation for its owned-and-operated local stations, as well as FS1, FS2, BTN, Fox Soccer Plus and Fox Deportes.

In a statement, the company said: "We appreciate our customers' patience as we worked to reach a long-term agreement that restores the Fox networks and local broadcast stations."

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

