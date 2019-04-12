Disinfectants: Worldwide Industry Review (2016-2018) and Outlook (2019-2024) with Profiles on 201 Key & Niche Players
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets in US$ by the following Delivery Systems and End-use Applications:
Delivery Systems
- Aerosols
- Non-Aerosols
End-use Applications
- Industrial & Institutional
- Healthcare
- Consumer
The report profiles 201 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- 3M Company (USA)
- ABC Compounding Co., Inc. (USA)
- Arrow Solutions (UK)
- Arrow-Magnolia International, Inc. (USA)
- Avmor (Canada)
- Betco (USA)
- Diversey, Inc. (USA)
- DR.SCHNELL Chemie GmbH (Germany)
- Ecolab, Inc. (USA)
- Ecolab G.K. (Japan)
- E. I. DuPont De Nemours and Company (USA)
- Kao Corporation (Japan)
- Lion Corporation (Japan)
- Metrex Research LLC (USA)
- National Chemical Laboratories, Inc. (USA)
- PortionPac Chemical Corporation (USA)
- Prestige Brands, Inc. (USA)
- Procter & Gamble Co. (USA)
- Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (UK)
- SC Johnson & Son, Inc. (USA)
- Spartan Chemical Co., Inc. (USA)
- STERIS plc (UK)
- The Clorox Company (USA)
- Unilever Plc (UK)
- Zep, Inc. (USA)
Key Topics Covered
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Disinfectants: Enabling the Ultimate Hygienic Environment that Looks Healthy and Feels Better
Noteworthy Trends & Drivers in a Nutshell
Rising Consumer Interest
High-Performance Products
Green & Sustainable Solutions
Cost-Effective Products
Healthcare Disinfection
User-Friendly Solutions
Sophisticated Technologies
Growing Awareness about Hygiene & Health: The Fundamental Growth Driver
Fast Facts
Implications of Infectious Diseases
The H1N1 Scare: A Period of High Growth
Implications of Hygiene Failures
Steady Growth Projected over the Coming Years
Factors Influencing Worldwide Disinfectants Sales (On a Scale of 1-10)
Developing Regions Extend Immense Growth Potential
Developed Regions Remain Primary Revenue Contributors
3. KEY MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES
Increasing Focus on Safety, Health & Sanitation Drives Demand for Surface Disinfectants
Essential Role of Surface Disinfection in Addressing Resistance to Antimicrobial Agents
Disinfectants and Bacterial Resistance
Importance of Compliant Daily Disinfection and Cleaning
Difference between Surface Disinfectants and Antibiotics
Ways to Reduce the Burden of Infections
Increasing Attention on Prevention
Vinegar and Chlorine Bleach: Which is the Better Surface Disinfection Solution?
Potential Risks from E. coli Outbreaks, Drug-Resistant Germs, and Inexplicable Viruses Steer Demand for Antimicrobial Disinfectants
Antimicrobials, Antiseptics and Disinfectants
Antimicrobial Ingredients
Beneficial/Non-Beneficial Bugs
Super Bugs
Alternative Antimicrobials
Antimicrobial Ingredients
Disposing Antimicrobials
Concerns about Healthcare Associated Infections (HAIs) Drive Healthy Demand in the Healthcare Sector
Healthcare Associated Infections (HAIs): A Major Cause of Morbidity and Mortality
High Touch Surfaces: The Major Causative Factor in HAIs
Surface Disinfection: The Most Effective Tool to Combat HAIs
Hand Hygiene: The First Step towards Surface Disinfection
The Qualities of a Good Surface Disinfectant
Innovative Disinfections in Healthcare Cleaning: Need of the Hour
The Field of Surgery Offers High Prospects for Disinfection
Rising Significance of Keeping Hands and Surfaces Clean Accelerates Adoption of Disinfecting and Cleaning Wipes
Despite Competition from Non-alcohol Based Versions, Sales of Alcohol-Based Disinfectants Continue to Grow
Alcohol - A Potent Disinfectant: For & Against
Alcohol-free Hand Sanitizers: Gaining Preference over Alcohol-based Variants
Aging Population and their Vulnerability to Various Infections: A Major Growth Driver
Stringent Regulations Augment Deployment of Disinfectants in the Food Industry
Trend towards Preventive Healthcare Benefits Disinfectants Market
Favorable Market Conditions Promote Research
Preference for Antibacterial Cleansing Spurs Product Introductions
Uncertainty over the Benefits of Triclosan Loom Large
How Much Use of Disinfectants is Too Much?
4. INNOVATIONS AND ADVANCEMENTS
Disinfection Robots
Hydrogen Peroxide Prototypes Preferred Over UV Light Systems
Xenex Leads the Disinfection Robots Market
Xenex Introduces Mobile LightStrike Disinfection Pod
EnviroShield: An Advanced Disinfectant Spray System
THYMOX Technology
Self-Disinfecting Copper Surfaces
Disinfection 2.0: The Battle against Infection
Triclosan-Free Hand Care Products
UV-Disinfection: An Established yet Evolving Technology
UVC LEDs: For Enhancing Disinfection Protocols
UVC LEDs versus UV Lamps
UVGI Effectively Combats Transmission of Airborne Pathogens
UVGI Devices Facilitate Development of High Efficiency Disinfectants
Ultraviolet (UV) Surface Disinfection: A Promising Technology Innovation
UVC LEDs as Surface Disinfectant
Disinfectant Compounds for Killing Superbugs
QUAT-based Disinfectants
Environmental Friendly Disinfectants
5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Disinfection: A Prelude
Efficacy of Disinfectants
Factors Affecting Efficacy of Disinfectants
Low, Intermediate, and High Level Disinfectants
Oxidizing and Non-oxidizing Disinfectants
Risks Associated with Disinfectant Use
Room Disinfection
Spray Disinfection
Surface & Floor Disinfection
Various Ingredients Used in Disinfectants
Alcohols
Hydrogen Peroxide
Chlorohexidine Gluconates
Chlorine
Hypochlorites
Stabilized Chlorine Dioxide
Glutaraldehydes
Iodines
Phenols
Hexachlorophene
Triclosan
Polyhexanide
Chlorhexidine
Other Phenol Derivatives
Quaternary Ammonium Compounds
First Generation Quats
Second Generation Quats
Third Generation Quats
Fourth Generation Quats
Wood Tar Distillates
Formaldehyde
Silver
Others
8-Hydroxyquinoline
Dequalinium
Market Segmentation by Delivery System
Aerosol System
Non-Aerosol System
Market Segmentation by End-Use Sectors
Industrial & Institutional
Healthcare
Consumer
6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Focus on Select Global Players
6.2 Product Launches
UV Partners Unveils UV Angel Aura Clean & Charge
Byotrol Introduces 4-in-1 Multi-Surface Cleaner Disinfectant Spray
Diversey Introduces SureTouch One-Step Cleaner Disinfectant & Deodorizer
Ecolab Introduces AdvoCare Disinfectant
Clorox Professional Products Introduces Clorox Disinfecting Bio Stain & Odor Remover
PCT Unveils Annihilyzer Infection Control System
PDI Introduces Sani-Cloth Prime Germicidal Disposable Wipe and Sani-Prime Germicidal Spray
Hu-Friedy Launches AdvantaClear
Byotrol Rolls Out BYOTROL24
Proximity Systems Releases Proximity UV-Clean Self-Disinfecting Technology
Spartan Chemical Introduce Peroxy Multi Surface Wipes
Clorox Healthcare Rolls Out Clorox Healthcare VersaSure Cleaner Disinfectant Wipes
Betco Releases Glybet-IIIGlybet III (1086) Disinfectant
DR.SCHNELL Commences Producing Eco-Friendly Products from Recycled Plastic Bottles
Seventh Generation Introduces Seventh Generation Disinfectant Spray
Clorox Unveils Hydrogen Peroxide Cleaner Disinfectants
Lonza Introduces NUGEN NR Disinfectant Wipes
SANPHAR Launches Stalosan F in Vietnam
Diversey Care Unveils SKY7Xi
Diversey Care Launches MoonBeam3
Clorox Introduces Clorox Total 360 System
Sanosil Biotech Unveils Eco-friendly Virosil Pharma
Angelini Pharma Introduces Disinfectant Wipe
Clorox Unveils Bleach Germicidal Cleaners
Benefect Introduces Botanical Disinfectant Wipes
Diversey Care Unveils Oxivir1
6.3 Recent Industry Activity
PDI Inks Disinfectants Supply Agreement with Vizient
SC Johnson Expands Global Ingredient Transparency Program to Latin America
Biosenta Collaborates with F&M Merchant Group
Prestige Brands Holdings to Rename itself as Prestige Consumer Healthcare
Procter & Gamble Restructures Operations
Lion to Consolidate Lion Logistics Service Company
Christeyns Takes Over Clover Chemicals
Evonik Industries to Acquire PeroxyChem
Clorox Decides to Disclose Ingredients in its Household Disinfectants
Sealed Air Divests Diversey Care to Bain Capital Private Equity
Diversey Care Acquires UVC Disinfection Business of Daylight Medical
Diversey Care Signs Contract with Premier Inc.
Metrex Research Enters into Agreement with Premier, Inc.
Ecolab Brings to Closure Laboratoires Anios Acquisition
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 201 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 219)
- The United States (66)
- Canada (7)
- Japan (4)
- Europe (116)
- France (13)
- Germany (24)
- The United Kingdom (24)
- Italy (7)
- Spain (15)
- Rest of Europe (33)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (21)
- Middle East (2)
- Latin America (3)
