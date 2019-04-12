Disinfectants: Worldwide Industry Review (2016-2018) and Outlook (2019-2024) with Profiles on 201 Key & Niche Players

DUBLIN, April 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Disinfectants - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets in US$ by the following Delivery Systems and End-use Applications:





Delivery Systems

Aerosols

Non-Aerosols

End-use Applications



Industrial & Institutional

Healthcare

Consumer

Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Disinfectants: Enabling the Ultimate Hygienic Environment that Looks Healthy and Feels Better

Noteworthy Trends & Drivers in a Nutshell

Rising Consumer Interest

High-Performance Products

Green & Sustainable Solutions

Cost-Effective Products

Healthcare Disinfection

User-Friendly Solutions

Sophisticated Technologies

Growing Awareness about Hygiene & Health: The Fundamental Growth Driver

Fast Facts

Implications of Infectious Diseases

The H1N1 Scare: A Period of High Growth

Implications of Hygiene Failures

Steady Growth Projected over the Coming Years

Factors Influencing Worldwide Disinfectants Sales (On a Scale of 1-10)

Developing Regions Extend Immense Growth Potential

Developed Regions Remain Primary Revenue Contributors



3. KEY MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES

Increasing Focus on Safety, Health & Sanitation Drives Demand for Surface Disinfectants

Essential Role of Surface Disinfection in Addressing Resistance to Antimicrobial Agents

Disinfectants and Bacterial Resistance

Importance of Compliant Daily Disinfection and Cleaning

Difference between Surface Disinfectants and Antibiotics

Ways to Reduce the Burden of Infections

Increasing Attention on Prevention

Vinegar and Chlorine Bleach: Which is the Better Surface Disinfection Solution?

Potential Risks from E. coli Outbreaks, Drug-Resistant Germs, and Inexplicable Viruses Steer Demand for Antimicrobial Disinfectants

Antimicrobials, Antiseptics and Disinfectants

Antimicrobial Ingredients

Beneficial/Non-Beneficial Bugs

Super Bugs

Alternative Antimicrobials

Antimicrobial Ingredients

Disposing Antimicrobials

Concerns about Healthcare Associated Infections (HAIs) Drive Healthy Demand in the Healthcare Sector

Healthcare Associated Infections (HAIs): A Major Cause of Morbidity and Mortality

High Touch Surfaces: The Major Causative Factor in HAIs

Surface Disinfection: The Most Effective Tool to Combat HAIs

Hand Hygiene: The First Step towards Surface Disinfection

The Qualities of a Good Surface Disinfectant

Innovative Disinfections in Healthcare Cleaning: Need of the Hour

The Field of Surgery Offers High Prospects for Disinfection

Rising Significance of Keeping Hands and Surfaces Clean Accelerates Adoption of Disinfecting and Cleaning Wipes

Despite Competition from Non-alcohol Based Versions, Sales of Alcohol-Based Disinfectants Continue to Grow

Alcohol - A Potent Disinfectant: For & Against

Alcohol-free Hand Sanitizers: Gaining Preference over Alcohol-based Variants

Aging Population and their Vulnerability to Various Infections: A Major Growth Driver

Stringent Regulations Augment Deployment of Disinfectants in the Food Industry

Trend towards Preventive Healthcare Benefits Disinfectants Market

Favorable Market Conditions Promote Research

Preference for Antibacterial Cleansing Spurs Product Introductions

Uncertainty over the Benefits of Triclosan Loom Large

How Much Use of Disinfectants is Too Much?



4. INNOVATIONS AND ADVANCEMENTS

Disinfection Robots

Hydrogen Peroxide Prototypes Preferred Over UV Light Systems

Xenex Leads the Disinfection Robots Market

Xenex Introduces Mobile LightStrike Disinfection Pod

EnviroShield: An Advanced Disinfectant Spray System

THYMOX Technology

Self-Disinfecting Copper Surfaces

Disinfection 2.0: The Battle against Infection

Triclosan-Free Hand Care Products

UV-Disinfection: An Established yet Evolving Technology

UVC LEDs: For Enhancing Disinfection Protocols

UVC LEDs versus UV Lamps

UVGI Effectively Combats Transmission of Airborne Pathogens

UVGI Devices Facilitate Development of High Efficiency Disinfectants

Ultraviolet (UV) Surface Disinfection: A Promising Technology Innovation

UVC LEDs as Surface Disinfectant

Disinfectant Compounds for Killing Superbugs

QUAT-based Disinfectants

Environmental Friendly Disinfectants



5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Disinfection: A Prelude

Efficacy of Disinfectants

Factors Affecting Efficacy of Disinfectants

Low, Intermediate, and High Level Disinfectants

Oxidizing and Non-oxidizing Disinfectants

Risks Associated with Disinfectant Use

Room Disinfection

Spray Disinfection

Surface & Floor Disinfection

Various Ingredients Used in Disinfectants

Alcohols

Hydrogen Peroxide

Chlorohexidine Gluconates

Chlorine

Hypochlorites

Stabilized Chlorine Dioxide

Glutaraldehydes

Iodines

Phenols

Hexachlorophene

Triclosan

Polyhexanide

Chlorhexidine

Other Phenol Derivatives

Quaternary Ammonium Compounds

First Generation Quats

Second Generation Quats

Third Generation Quats

Fourth Generation Quats

Wood Tar Distillates

Formaldehyde

Silver

Others

8-Hydroxyquinoline

Dequalinium

Market Segmentation by Delivery System

Aerosol System

Non-Aerosol System

Market Segmentation by End-Use Sectors

Industrial & Institutional

Healthcare

Consumer



6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



6.1 Focus on Select Global Players



6.2 Product Launches

UV Partners Unveils UV Angel Aura Clean & Charge

Byotrol Introduces 4-in-1 Multi-Surface Cleaner Disinfectant Spray

Diversey Introduces SureTouch One-Step Cleaner Disinfectant & Deodorizer

Ecolab Introduces AdvoCare Disinfectant

Clorox Professional Products Introduces Clorox Disinfecting Bio Stain & Odor Remover

PCT Unveils Annihilyzer Infection Control System

PDI Introduces Sani-Cloth Prime Germicidal Disposable Wipe and Sani-Prime Germicidal Spray

Hu-Friedy Launches AdvantaClear

Byotrol Rolls Out BYOTROL24

Proximity Systems Releases Proximity UV-Clean Self-Disinfecting Technology

Spartan Chemical Introduce Peroxy Multi Surface Wipes

Clorox Healthcare Rolls Out Clorox Healthcare VersaSure Cleaner Disinfectant Wipes

Betco Releases Glybet-IIIGlybet III (1086) Disinfectant

DR.SCHNELL Commences Producing Eco-Friendly Products from Recycled Plastic Bottles

Seventh Generation Introduces Seventh Generation Disinfectant Spray

Clorox Unveils Hydrogen Peroxide Cleaner Disinfectants

Lonza Introduces NUGEN NR Disinfectant Wipes

SANPHAR Launches Stalosan F in Vietnam

Diversey Care Unveils SKY7Xi

Diversey Care Launches MoonBeam3

Clorox Introduces Clorox Total 360 System

Sanosil Biotech Unveils Eco-friendly Virosil Pharma

Angelini Pharma Introduces Disinfectant Wipe

Clorox Unveils Bleach Germicidal Cleaners

Benefect Introduces Botanical Disinfectant Wipes

Diversey Care Unveils Oxivir1



6.3 Recent Industry Activity

PDI Inks Disinfectants Supply Agreement with Vizient

SC Johnson Expands Global Ingredient Transparency Program to Latin America

Biosenta Collaborates with F&M Merchant Group

Prestige Brands Holdings to Rename itself as Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Procter & Gamble Restructures Operations

Lion to Consolidate Lion Logistics Service Company

Christeyns Takes Over Clover Chemicals

Evonik Industries to Acquire PeroxyChem

Clorox Decides to Disclose Ingredients in its Household Disinfectants

Sealed Air Divests Diversey Care to Bain Capital Private Equity

Diversey Care Acquires UVC Disinfection Business of Daylight Medical

Diversey Care Signs Contract with Premier Inc.

Metrex Research Enters into Agreement with Premier, Inc.

Ecolab Brings to Closure Laboratoires Anios Acquisition



