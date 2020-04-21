Disinfection Cap Market Size Worth $397.9 Million By 2027 | CAGR: 3.7%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global disinfection cap market size is expected to reach USD 397.9 million by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 3.7%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing prevalence of hospital acquired diseases and rising hospital admissions are the key driving factors for the market. Hospital-acquired Infections (HAIs), also known as nosocomial infections, are primarily found in patients receiving long-term treatment, especially surgical treatment. It can occur in hospitals, surgical centers, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and long-term care facilities such as rehabilitation facilities and nursing homes.

Key suggestions from the report:

In terms of revenue, the non-retail segment held the largest market share in 2019. Hospitals and clinics, generally, have tie-ups with the manufacturers for purchasing the products

The hospital segment held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing incidences of hospital acquired infections

In Asia Pacific , the disinfection cap market is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to the rising prevalence of cardiovascular, neurology, and urology disorders

Prominent key players present in market are BD, 3M , ICU Medical, Merit Medical, and B. Braun Melsungen AG.

Generally, children, geriatric populations, and patients with low immunity are prone to HAIs. Factors such as use of indwelling catheters, lack of proper hygiene in the healthcare setting, and excessive use of antibiotics can increase the risk of HAIs in patients. Increasing cases of HAIs due to lack of sanitation and precaution is a key factor anticipated to propel the growth of the market for disinfection caps over the forecast period. According to a CDC report in 2018, around 1.7 million cases of HAIs and around 99,000 associated deaths are reported each year in American hospitals.

As per a report published by European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) in 2018, prevalence of HAIs in European countries was around 7.1%. It also reported that around 4,131,000 patients suffer from HAIs in Europe each year. Such cases are expected to increase the demand for disinfection caps. It is used to disinfect IV connectors and eliminate bacteria and other microorganisms. Such solutions are required in hospitals to maintain proper hygiene and sanitation, thereby lowering the risk of HAIs, which is anticipated to propel market growth over the forecast period.

Grand View Research has segmented the global disinfection cap market based on distributors, end use, and region:

Disinfection Caps Distributors Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Retail



Non-retail

Disinfection Caps End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Hospitals



Clinics



Others

Disinfection Caps Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K



Asia Pacific



Japan





China



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





Saudi Arabia

