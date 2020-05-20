Dislub Equador Group Joins Forces with Biofriendly to Produce DuraMais, Brazil's First Eco-Labeled Retail Fuel

LOS ANGELES, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Biofriendly Corporation and Dislub Equador Group announced the launch of DuraMais® brand gasoline and biodiesel, which utilizes Biofriendly's Green Plus® energy transition fuel technology. These efforts align with the Sustainable Development Goals for 2030 from the United Nations. By choosing Green Plus, Dislub Equador Group delivers a groundbreaking fuel in both sustainability and fuel economy.

"At Biofriendly, we are committed to doing everything we can to lower greenhouse gas emissions for future generations and Green Plus is the only Energy Transition Fuel technology on the market today," said Biofriendly's Chief Executive Officer Noel Carroll. "With DuraMais, Dislub Equador Group's team is helping the people of Brazil to go green with their fuel choices right now."

"The emergence of DuraMais Gasoline in more than 400 Dislub Equador Group gas stations is an expression of the company's ever-changing way, always for the better, said Director of Dislub Equador Group, Humberto do Amaral Carrilho. "Adhering to Green Plus technology has made it possible to make a difference faster and for more people by offering the first eco-additive gasoline in Brazil. The choice to partner with Biofriendly was strategic and reaffirms the commitment that Dislub Equador Group has to the environment and society."

By joining forces in Brazil, Biofriendly and Dislub Equador Group are delivering an innovative and eco-conscious choice for the people of Latin America.

About Dislub Equador Group

Dislub Equador Group has been operating in the liquid, solid and gaseous fuels segment in the North and Northeast of Brazil since 1997. Awarded several times, which attests to the quality of its service, it is among the 150 best companies to work for in Brazil. More information is available at www.gasolinaduramais.com.br

http://equadorenergia.com.br

www.dislubenergia.com.br

About Biofriendly Corporation

Biofriendly Corporation was founded with the express purpose of solving the world's air quality problems. To that end, the company introduced Green Plus® smog reducer to the market. 20 years later, Green Plus has cleaned over 11 billion gallons of fuel and removed enough pollution to take the equivalent of a 200-mile lineup of cars off the road every year. Biofriendly continues its commitment to reducing air pollution worldwide, but has expanded its purpose toward green education, investment and environmental solutions for the future of the planet.

For more information, visit www.biofriendly.com. For environmental information and green tips, visit Biofriendly's e-magazine at www.biofriendlyplanet.com and listen to the Biofriendly Podcast on YouTube. Follow Biofriendly Planet on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

