Disney and Target Team Up to Bring the Magic of Disney Store to Target Shoppers

The collaboration encompasses experiential retail and merchandising – including the launch of 25 Disney stores within select Target stores nationwide on Oct. 4, with 40 additional locations opening by October 2020. Guests will find an all-new, Disney focused digital experience on Target.com today. Additionally, a new Target store will open at Flamingo Crossings Town Center at the western entrance of the Walt Disney World Resort in 2021 to bring the convenience of Target shopping to Disney park guests. Target and Disney share a strong guest overlap with a focus on families.

"With a shared focus on families and unwavering commitment to our guests, we are excited to evolve our relationship with Disney to bring ease, convenience and joy to more families and fans with unique and differentiated retail experiences that can only be created through our two companies," said Brian Cornell, chairman and chief executive officer, Target. "We believe the combination of Disney's unmatched entertainment and storytelling with our omni-channel retail platform will create inspiring and unique experiences for our guests. This collaboration reflects the strength of our platforms and assets to create value for guests and growth for both companies beyond the traditional retail model."

"Disney and Target share a common vision to provide our guests and consumers with innovative and unique experiences, and high quality product," said Bob Chapek, Chairman, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products.

"Our products help fans and families live the magic wherever and whenever they want," he added. "And we know the way consumers shop for those products is changing—so we're making the magic easier to access than ever before through this collaboration that will bring Disney store magic to Target stores."

Disney Store at Target

Disney and Target worked closely to co-develop and design an experience that will bring the magic of Disney store to Target guests in new and unique ways, while extending the Disney store footprint. Disney store at Target locations will be among the select places in the U.S. where guests can browse and purchase Disney store specialty merchandise from Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars.

Disney store at Target will launch just when the new assortment of merchandise from Disney's Frozen 2 and Star Wars:The Rise of Skywalker hits shelves. Additional locations will be added to more Target stores over the next year to expand the Disney store retail footprint and meet Disney fans when and where they want to shop.

Disney store at Target locations will be a Target-operated, branded "shop-in-shop" layout with an average of 750 square feet, strategically located inside Target stores adjacent to kids clothing and toys, replicated online at Target.com/Disneystore and in the Target app, available for download on iOS and Android. The "shop-in-shop" will feature an enhanced Disney assortment of more than 450 items, including more than 100 products that were previously only available at Disney retail locations.

Guests will be able to browse and shop a variety of Disney Princess, Star Wars, Marvel, Disney Junior characters, classic Disney plush, apparel, home and holiday-specific products. They'll also be able to access collectible merchandise, including the Disney Animators' Collection with dolls, clothing and accessories. Items will range in price from $2 - $200, with many items under $20.

Disney store at Target will offer a welcoming and engaging shopping experience for the entire family, with music, interactive displays, photo opportunities and a seating area where families can relax and watch Disney movie clips and Park events.

Guests can check out the look and feel of the new Disney digital experience on the Target site today. Disney store at Target will launch online on Oct. 4 at Target.com/Disneystore and in the Target app. The new online experience serves as a hub for the Disney stories and characters guests love, all in one place. The collection of merchandise will include an expanded assortment of new items in October, coinciding with the in-store launch. A store locator is available to help guests plan a visit to Disney store at Target and user-generated content showcases guest love for Target and Disney products.

Guests will be able to take advantage of all of the benefits of shopping at Target when they purchase items from Disney store at Target, whether online or in stores. Guests can purchase Disney products with 5% off using their Target REDcard and can take advantage of convenient pickup and delivery options, including same-day pickup, same-day delivery and free two-day shipping.

A New Target Store Near Walt Disney World Resort

To provide ease, convenience and value to guests visiting the Walt Disney World Resort, Target will open a new store on Disney property that will enhance the experiences of guests during their visits.

This new Target store will open at Flamingo Crossings® Town Center in 2021, located at the western entrance to the Walt Disney World Resort.

Store List

Disney store at Target will open in October in the following 25 Target stores:

Allen North #2516 ( Allen, Texas )

#2516 ( ) Austin NW #1797 ( Austin, Texas )

) Bozeman #1237 ( Bozeman, Mont. )

#1237 ( ) Brighton #922 ( Brighton, Mich. )

#922 ( ) Chicago Brickyard #1924 ( Chicago, Ill. )

) Clearwater #1820 ( Clearwater, Fla. )

#1820 ( ) Denver Stapleton #2052 ( Denver, Colo. )

#2052 ( ) Edmond #1398 ( Edmond, Okla. )

#1398 ( ) Euless #1368 ( Euless, Texas )

#1368 ( ) Houston North Central #1458 ( Spring, Texas )

#1458 ( ) Jacksonville Mandarin #1300 ( Jacksonville, Fla. )

#1300 ( ) Keizer #2110 ( Keizer, Ore. )

#2110 ( ) Lake Stevens #1331 ( Lake Stevens, Wash. )

#1331 ( ) Leesburg #1874 ( Leesburg, Va. )

#1874 ( ) Loveland #1178 ( Loveland, Colo. )

#1178 ( ) Maple Grove North #2193 ( Maple Grove, Minn. )

#2193 ( ) Mobile West #1376 ( Mobile, Ala. )

) Murrieta #1283 ( Murrieta, Calif. )

#1283 ( ) New Lenox #2028 ( New Lenox, Ill. )

#2028 ( ) Pasadena #1396 ( Pasadena, Texas )

#1396 ( ) Philadelphia West #2124 ( Philadelphia, Pa. )

) San Jose College Park #2088 ( San Jose, Calif. )

) South Jordan #2123 ( South Jordan, Utah )

#2123 ( ) Stroudsburg #1260 ( Stroudsburg, Pa. )

#1260 ( ) Waterford Park #2068 ( Clarksville, Ind. )

About Target

Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) serves guests at more than 1,800 stores and at Target.com. Since 1946, Target has given 5 percent of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. For the latest store count or for more information, visit Target.com/Pressroom. For a behind-the-scenes look at Target, visit Target.com/abullseyeview or follow @TargetNews on Twitter.

About Disney Parks, Experiences and Products

Disney Parks, Experiences and Products brings the magic of The Walt Disney Company's powerful brands and franchises—including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, ESPN, 20th Century Fox, and National Geographic—into the daily lives of families and fans around the world to create magical memories that last a lifetime.

When Walt Disney opened Disneyland in Anaheim, California, on July 17, 1955, he created a unique destination built around storytelling and immersive experiences, ushering in a new era of family entertainment. More than 60 years later, Disney has grown into one of the world's leading providers of family travel and leisure experiences, with iconic businesses including six resort destinations with 12 theme parks and 52 resorts in the United States, Europe, and Asia with approximately 160,000 cast members; a top-rated cruise line with four ships and plans for three more to be completed in 2021, 2022, and 2023; a luxurious family beach resort in Hawai'i; a popular vacation ownership program; and an award-winning guided family adventure business. Disney's global consumer products operations include the world's leading licensing business; one of the world's largest children's publishing brand; one of the world's largest licensors of games across platforms; more than 300 Disney store locations around the world; and the shopDisney e-commerce platform. These experiences are created by Disney Imagineers, the creative force behind experiences found in Disney theme parks, resort hotels, cruise ships, and consumer products—including books, games, and merchandise.

Statements in this release regarding the timing and number of Target stores that will include Disney Stores at Target; the assortment, availability, timing, and pricing of products available in stores and online; the shopping experience and benefits of the strategic collaboration; the timing, location, and number of Target stores to open near Disney campuses are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those forward-looking statements. The most important risks and uncertainties for Target are described in Item 1A of the Target's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 2, 2019. The most important risks and uncertainties for The Walt Disney Company are set forth in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" of The Walt Disney Company's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 29, 2018 and in its subsequent quarterly reports filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and neither Target nor The Walt Disney Company undertakes any obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

