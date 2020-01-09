Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival Stirs in the Key Ingredient of Storytelling to Create a Uniquely Disney Experience, from Feb. 28 to April 21, 2020

The Festival Marketplaces at Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival will serve up delicious dishes inspired by key California ingredients, plus refreshing beverages from across the region. Avocado Time, Cluck-A-Doodle-Moo and Nuts About Cheese are among the returning favorite marketplaces. Guests 21 and over will have the opportunity to discover locally brewed craft beers, wine and spirits from all over California. To get the best value, guests may choose to purchase the popular Sip and Savor Pass,** which includes eight tastings to quench their appetite for trying new things, available at participating locations throughout the festival.

On the Backlot Stage in Hollywood Land, guests will enjoy even more foodie fun with culinary experiences such as Family Time with Chef Daniella Malfitano, Discover California seminars and chef demonstrations by Disney chefs and celebrity chefs. The celebrity chefs include visiting and local guests, such as David Burtka, Richard Blais, Jamie Gwen, Jet Tila and Wing Lam.

Young chefs-in-training can join the tasty fun at the guest favorite Junior Chef experience with Chef Goofy, available on select days. Children ages 3 to 11 will work with Chef Goofy to follow a recipe and mix ingredients to create a tasty treat that ends with a magical surprise. In addition, guests will discover family-friendly entertainment, from lively performances with the Jammin' Chefs to craft stations for kids who want to get creative.

The Disney magic continues with music, entertainment and special activities that add to the fun atmosphere each day of the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival.

Guests may choose to enhance their festival experience with special signature events designed to expand their palate and culinary knowledge. Some of the signature events at this year's Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival include:

Winemaker Reception with Skywalker Vineyards at Carthay Circle Restaurant

( March 20 )

( ) Winemaker Reception with Fess Parker Winery at Carthay Circle Restaurant

( March 27 )

( ) Winemaker Reception with Silverado Vineyards at Carthay Circle Restaurant

( April 10 )

( ) Winemaker Dinner with Silver Oak | Twomey at Steakhouse 55

( March 18 )

( ) Beverage education and tasting seminars on beer, wine and mixology at Sonoma Terrace and Golden Vine Winery

Many of the Disney California Food & Wine Festival events are included with admission to Disney California Adventure park. Signature events and beverage seminars require a separate fee. Guests may check for the latest details and schedules and also make reservations for the select signature events and seminars at Disneyland.com, coming soon.

In addition, guests will find a new line of festival merchandise in 2020, including festival-themed headwear and apparel, kitchen gadgets and décor.

Also joining the fun this year, select Downtown Disney District locations will offer festival-inspired food and beverage options.

During the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival, the Disneyland Resort is offering special, limited-time ticket and hotel offers, which make this an ideal time for guests to visit the park. Kids everywhere*** along with Southern California residents**** may visit the theme parks for as low as $67 per person, per day with 3-day, 1-park per day tickets.

Guests who stay and play in the heart of the magic can enjoy special savings with room offers at the Hotels of the Disneyland Resort. Hotel guests can save up to 25 percent off select rooms, Sunday-Thursday nights, based upon availability through April 16, 2020. Guests can save up to 20 percent on standard rooms and 25 percent on premium rooms at Disney's Grand Californian Hotel and Spa; up to 20 percent on standard rooms and 25 percent on premium rooms at Disneyland Hotel, and up to 10 percent on standard and premium rooms at Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel. These room offers may be reserved for stays now through April 16, 2020 when booked by March 16, 2020.Ϯ

Guests may find more information at Disneyland.com/offers.

*Separate admission to Disney California Adventure Park is required. Additional fees for select events, demonstrations and seminars may be required. Space is limited for all such ticketed events; advance reservations are recommended. Full payment may be due at time of booking, and cancellation fees may apply. No refunds, credit or date or time changes. Guests must be 21 years of age or over to consume alcohol and to participate in some events; valid photo ID required. Subject to restrictions and change or cancellation without notice.

**Sip and Savor Pass entitlements may only be redeemed during regular Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival operating hours, and the Pass expires on April 21, 2020. A Pass has eight (8) coupons and each coupon may be redeemed for one (1) food or non-alcoholic beverage item at a participating Festival location. Sip and Savor offerings at participating restaurants are tasting-size portions, not full entrees. Excludes novelties including souvenir tumblers. Discounts are only applicable to Sip and Savor Passes purchased by and for Annual Passholders. Nonrefundable, nontransferable, may not be redeemed for cash (in whole or in part), no substitutions and no change given. Subject to restrictions and change without notice. Separate Theme Park admission required.

***Offer valid for children ages 3-9. Tickets expire 13 days after the first day of use or on May 21, 2020, whichever occurs first. Each day of use constitutes one full day of use. Tickets are nonrefundable, may not be sold or transferred for commercial use and exclude activities/events separately priced. Offer may not be combined with other ticket discounts or promotions. Subject to capacity, restrictions and change without notice.

**** Valid only for Southern California residents within ZIP codes 90000-93599 and Northern Baja California residents within ZIP codes 21000-22999; proof of eligible residency, including valid government-issued photo ID, is required for purchase and admission. Tickets expire May 21, 2020. Each day of use constitutes one full day of use. May purchase up to 5 tickets per eligible person per day with valid ID. Tickets are nonrefundable, may not be sold or transferred for commercial use and exclude activities/events separately priced. Offer may not be combined with other ticket discounts or promotions. Subject to capacity, restrictions and change without notice.

Ϯ Savings based on the non-discounted price for the same room at the same hotel. Travel must be completed by April 17, 2020. Premium room types included in offer are Premium, Deluxe and Woods/Garden/Courtyard rooms; select Concierge rooms; and only Paradise, Artisan, Junior and Regal suites. Not valid on previously booked rooms. Advance reservations required. Subject to availability as the number of rooms allocated for this offer is limited. Excludes applicable fees and taxes. Limit two (2) rooms per reservation and occupancy restrictions apply per room. Not valid in combination with any other hotel discounts or offers. Subject to restrictions and change without notice. Separate Theme Park admission required to enjoy the Parks.

About the Disneyland Resort

The Disneyland Resort features two spectacular theme parks – Disneyland (the original Disney theme park) and Disney California Adventure Park – plus three hotels and the Downtown Disney District, comprising unique dining, entertainment and shopping experiences. The Resort's hotels are the luxurious, 948-room Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, which also features 50 two-bedroom equivalent Disney Vacation Club units; the magical, 973-room Disneyland Hotel – both AAA Four Diamond properties – and the 481-room Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel with its "day-at-the-beach" theme. For information on attractions and vacations at the Disneyland Resort, visit Disneyland.com , call (866) 43-DISNEY or contact local travel agents. Located in Anaheim, Calif., the Disneyland Resort opened July 17, 1955. Open daily, year-round.

