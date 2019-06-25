Disney Cruise Is Top Prize For Houston Safe Driving Competition Sponsored By TWFG

HOUSTON, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Woodlands Financial Group announced today their sponsorship of safe driving app, SAFE 2 SAVE's, Houston-wide competition to promote undistracted driving. Houstonians can compete for the chance to win prizes totaling $9,000.

SAFE 2 SAVE is a free mobile app that rewards users points for undistracted driving that they can redeem at local businesses for free items and discounts. The app is greatly supported by their title sponsor Memorial Hermann Life Flight across Greater Houston.

The competition will be open to all Greater Houston residents 18 years or older, running from July 10 until Sept. 23 at 12:01am. A Disney Cruise for four or $5,000 cash will be awarded to the winner who will be selected at random from competitors who meet the eligibility requirements, have accumulated 400 points in the competition and redeemed points at least one time during the competition.

Weekly winners will be selected at random on Wednesdays to win a $200 gift card for gas. Any individual that has redeemed points between the start of the competition to the current draw date is eligible. The more times an individual redeems, the more chances there are to win.

Houston Assistant Chief of Police, Henry Gaw, and Sheriff Ed Gonzales showed support today to SAFE 2 SAVE. According to one study done by Zendrive, Houston is the most distracted city in the nation. SAFE 2 SAVE's mission is to turn the trend on distracted driving in Houston.

"We are thankful for the support from HPD, Houston city officials, and ISDs in the Houston area for spreading this mission," said Marci Corry, Owner and CEO of SAFE 2 SAVE. "Distracted driving is an unfortunate epidemic that is preventable and we have great hope for change. Let's all drive change in the Houston area and motivate undistracted driving. Each life matters."

Users join the competition by downloading the SAFE 2 SAVE app in the App Store + Google Play Store and entering the competition code TWFG.

Memorial Hermann Life Flight is title sponsor for SAFE 2 SAVE in the Greater Houston area. MH cares deeply about injury prevention and proactively driving change, creating conversation about the epidemic of distracted driving.

