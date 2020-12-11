Disney Institute Launches New Online Courses, Invites Professionals to Learn the Method Behind the Magic in an Innovative Format

Disney Institute online courses now offer an innovative and convenient way for anyone to obtain high-quality professional development training from the comfort of their home or office. Each course covers timely concepts critical for business leaders of today and tomorrow, including valuable insights based on Disney parks and resorts' time-tested best practices in the areas of leadership excellence, employee engagement and quality service. These insights can easily be adapted and applied to benefit those working in a wide variety of industries to help them achieve greater success.

"Never before has Disney Institute training been so readily available to individuals and organizations seeking to learn the Disney approach," said Jeff James, Vice President and General Manager, Disney Institute. "Through our innovative online-learning platform, both individuals and organizations now have access to world-class training in a variety of price points, course durations and learning modalities to suit many different budgets, professional-development needs and talent-development goals."

Disney Institute On-Demand Courses

Ranging from $49 to $199 per person, per course, new Disney Institute on-demand courses are an innovative, self-paced learning experience. Each course features multiple learning modules and a collection of engaging video presentations hosted by Disney Institute facilitators who draw upon their personal Disney leadership experience to bring learning to life. Courses also include downloadable reference materials and a personalized certificate of completion, which learners can print and frame as a keepsake to commemorate their achievement.



Each on-demand course takes approximately 45 minutes to 3.5 hours to complete, depending upon the topic and individual learner's pace. The online learning is flexible, allowing individuals to complete the course(s) on their own schedule, at their own pace. Learners can opt to view all course modules within a single day as one complete session or complete the modules individually, over time. Learners will retain access to each on-demand course for up to one year (365 days) from the date of purchase, meaning they can go back and review videos and learning materials whenever they need a knowledge refresher throughout the year.

Current Disney Institute On-Demand Courses:

Disney Institute Online Live Courses

Priced at $499 per person, per course, new Disney Institute online live courses offer a five-hour, interactive online learning experience where professionals learn in real time as Disney Institute facilitators present live from the Disney Institute studios in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., via videoconferencing technology. Guided discussions of key concepts are paired with compelling videos and activities that bring business insights to life, showcasing behind-the-scenes looks at operational best practices from Disney theme parks and resorts.

Participants also have the opportunity to meet other professionals in a wide variety of industries and learn from one another by engaging in small-group breakout sessions and activities. Online live courses also include downloadable reference materials and a personalized certificate of completion, which learners can print and frame as a keepsake to commemorate their achievement.

Current Disney Institute Online Live Courses:

Previously, Disney Institute only offered in-person courses available onsite at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Resort in California. The new online course format opens up a world of possibility for individuals who may not have previously had the time or budget to travel to a Disney destination to take an in-person Disney Institute course.



"Although we still hope to be able to offer in-person courses at a future date, it's clear right now that online learning has become the catalyst for driving interest and urgency in personal and professional growth," James said. "We're seeing strong demand for this offering and are hearing very positive feedback from those who have already taken the new online courses. We are thrilled to have this opportunity to reimagine what online learning can be."

To learn more, visit DisneyInstitute.com. To see the full lineup of On-Demand Courses and upcoming scheduled Online Live Courses, visit the Disney Institute Course Calendar.

About Disney Institute

Disney Institute is the segment of The Walt Disney Company that teaches external professionals and organizations how to leverage time-tested business practices used by Disney parks and resorts, many of which began with Walt Disney himself, to achieve lasting success. For more than 30 years, Disney Institute has helped business professionals around the world learn the Disney approach to employee and customer experience rooted in Disney's areas of expertise, including leadership excellence, employee engagement and quality service. Whether it is individuals, teams or entire organizations, Disney Institute trains professionals working in a wide variety of industries to apply Disney business insights to improve their own employee and customer experience. For individuals, Disney Institute offers Professional Development Courses in a variety of formats, including Online Live Courses, On-Demand Courses and Onsite Courses at Disney destinations. For organizations, Disney Institute offers collaborative Advisory Services, which offers the opportunity to work directly with Disney Institute and tailor a solution to fit their business goals and objectives. Disney Institute also offers private presentations for chambers of commerce, colleges/universities, professional associations, and conference events held at Disney destinations worldwide.



