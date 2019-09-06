DISNEY INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of The Walt Disney Company - DIS

NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF"), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS).

In August 2019, news media sources reported that a former Walt Disney Co. senior financial analyst had filed a series of whistleblower tips with the Securities and Exchange Commission against the Company alleging that its employees had utilized a variety of schemes to systematically overstate revenue by billions of dollars, including 2008-09 revenue possibly being overstated by up to $6 billion. The former employee also charged that Company executives were unresponsive to her attempts to report the issues and that she was ultimately fired soon after she contacted the SEC regarding the matter in August 2017.

KSF's investigation is focusing on whether Disney's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to Disney's shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

