Disney Music Group Brings More Than 50 Soundtracks And The Disney Hits Playlist To Amazon Prime Music Listeners In Multi-Territories Including Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Mexico And Japan

The collection features a wide range of family entertainment spanning 9 decades including the soundtracks from animated films such as Moana , Frozen , The Little Mermaid , Beauty and the Beast , Snow White and the Seven Dwarves ; soundtracks from Disney•Pixar including Coco , The Incredibles , and Toy Story ; Broadway cast recordings such as Frozen: The Broadway Musical , Aladdin and The Lion King ; and select score soundtracks from live action films Black Panther , Thor: Ragnarok , Ant-Man , Solo: A Star Wars Story and more. Also featured are soundtracks from hit Disney Junior series ranging from Doc McStuffins: Disney Junior Music and The Lion Guard: Disney Junior Music to the compilation Disney Junior Music Dance Party! The Album .

Previously available on Amazon's full catalog music streaming service, all Prime Members in Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Mexico and Japan are now able to access these collections through Prime Music. Prime Music listeners can also access Disney Hits playlist, featuring songs from Moana, Frozen and more, in addition to more than two million songs, ad-free, as part of their Prime membership. The playlist and full slate of new titles are now available to stream HERE or simply ask, "Alexa, play the 'Disney Hits' playlist on Amazon Music" on all Alexa-enabled devices or in the Amazon Music app for iOS and Android.

Disney Music Group is home to Walt Disney Records, Hollywood Records, Disney Music Publishing, Buena Vista Records, and Disney Concerts. The labels' genre-spanning rosters include (Grammy®-nominated) Demi Lovato, Queen (in the U.S.), Sofia Carson, ZZ Ward, Breaking Benjamin, Bea Miller, Sabrina Carpenter, Joywave, morgxn, Tini Stoessel, Dreamers, JD McCrary, and more. DMG also releases family music and film and television soundtracks such as the chart-topping Guardians of the Galaxy, Beauty and the Beast, Descendants, Oscar-winning Coco and Moana soundtracks, and the Oscar and Grammy-winning Frozen soundtrack. Recent releases include The Lion King, Toy Story 4, Aladdin, Avengers: Endgame, and Captain Marvel. Upcoming soundtracks include Frozen 2 and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. DMG has a rich catalog with a lasting legacy that has impacted pop culture globally, including music from films such as Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Pinocchio and Star Wars, artists like Annette Funicello, and beloved classics like "It's a Small World." Disney Concerts licenses and produces hundreds of shows around the world, including Star Wars in Concert, Disney On Classic, Beauty and the Beast, Soy Luna, and many more.

SOURCE Disney Music Group