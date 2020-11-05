Disney+ Now Available On LG CineBeam Projectors

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bringing the cinematic experience to life in your home got even bigger with the launch today of Disney+ on select LG CineBeam 4K Projectors. LG Electronics USA announced that owners of LG CineBeam Projectors (HU85LA and HU70LA models) can subscribe to Disney+ directly through the projector's webOS 4.5 platform and start streaming its incredible content – including movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic – and enjoy them on up to a 140-inch screen.

LG CineBeam is the first projector to offer access to the Disney+ app. Smoothly integrated into LG's webOS smart TV platform, Disney+ can easily be accessed through the Disney+ icon on the LG Home Launcher on compatible devices including select LG OLED TVs, LG NanoCell TVs and now LG CineBeam 4K Projectors. Subscribers can choose from a treasure trove of high-quality on-demand content with unprecedented access to Disney's incredible library of film and television entertainment as well as exclusive originals including feature films, shows, short-form content and documentaries.

Today Disney+ launched on select LG CineBeam 4K Projectors, the first projector to offer access to the Disney+ app. Tweet this

Disney+ offers up a wealth of content, including popular films, documentaries and new-and-exclusive series. Disney+ brings subscribers a plethora of compelling choices such as The Mandalorian, Hamilton, High School Musical: The Musical – The Series, The One and Only Ivan, and The Simpsons.

"Enjoying life at home has taken on a much greater role in peoples' lives these days," said Peggy Ang, LG USA's vice president of marketing. "The arrival of the Disney+ app on our LG CineBeam 4K projectors provides consumers with a unique opportunity to bring the excitement of movie-going into their own home featuring the phenomenal content of Disney+ on stunning, ultra-large screens. This takes family movie night to whole new level."

With a compact design, the HU70LA LG CineBeam LED Projectors provide an impressive home theater experience with a deep and rich 4K UHD picture up to 140 inches (measured diagonally), and brightness of 1500 ANSI lumens. The HU70LA employs an innovative 4-channel LED lighting system and wheel-less technology, to deliver a stunning viewing experience with impeccable color accuracy. LG's wheel-less technology enables each model produce an expanded color gamut with greater accuracy than traditional Digital Light Processing (DLP) projectors that use color wheels, and works to eliminate distracting visual effects such as the rainbow effect, clouding and color distortion.

The HU85LA CineBeam Laser Projector is LG's first 4K Ultra Short Throw model, generating 2,700 ANSI lumens to deliver vibrant and crisp images up to 120 inches (measured diagonally) from placement of only 7.2 inches away from the wall. The HU85LA also employs a wheel-less system, but uses a 3-channel laser as the light source. With support of HDR10, LG Cinebeam Projectors deliver realistic images featuring deep blacks and bright colors. TruMotion technology makes pictures lifelike, ensuring all on-screen motion is rendered smoothly and naturally.

The two models of LG CineBeam projectors support seamless home integration and automation in partnership with Crestron, Control4, and Savant.

To learn more about LG's CineBeam 4K Projectors, visit lg.com.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $54 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, mobile phones, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, solar energy solutions and vehicle components. The "Life's Good" marketing theme encompasses how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. LG is a 2019 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence. www.LG.com.

About Disney+

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more. As part of Disney's Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI) segment, Disney+ is available on most internet-connected devices and offers commercial-free programming with a variety of original feature-length films, documentaries, live-action and animated series and short-form content. Alongside unprecedented access to Disney's incredible library of film and television entertainment, the service is also the exclusive streaming home for the latest releases from The Walt Disney Studios. Disney+ is available as part of a bundle offer that gives subscribers access to Disney+, Hulu (ad-supported), and ESPN+. Visit DisneyPlus.com to subscribe and/or learn more about the service.

SOURCE LG Electronics USA

Related Links

https://www.lg.com

