Disney Princess - The Concert U.S. Tour Launches November 1, 2021 In Macon, Georgia

The 85-city U.S. tour stars Tony®-nominee Susan Egan ('Belle' from Broadway's Beauty and the Beast , 'Meg' from the animated feature film Hercules ), two-time Tony-nominee Laura Osnes ('Cinderella' in Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella ), Grammy®-nominee Courtney Reed ('Jasmine' in Broadway's Aladdin ), and rising star Aisha Jackson ('Anna' in Broadway's Frozen ) during the first leg of the tour through December 2021. Beginning February 2022 and through the tour's conclusion on April 16 at the American Music Theatre in Lancaster, PA, the line-up will feature Drama Desk®-nominee Christy Altomare ('Anastasia' in Broadway's Anastasia , Mamma Mia!), Susan Egan, Courtney Reed and BroadwayWorld Award-winner Syndee Winters ('Nala' in Broadway's The Lion King , Hamilton ). Music Director Benjamin Rauhala ( Fiddler on the Roof , The Secret Life of Bees ) and enchanting Prince Adam J. Levy ( Waitress ) will also join the featured quartets throughout the tour.

Fans are encouraged to dress up in their best royal attire for an unforgettable evening. Dreams will come true as these acclaimed performers sing over 30 favorite Disney Princess songs, and share their exclusive, hilarious and heartfelt behind-the-scenes stories from their time on the stage and screen. Larger than life animations and visuals accompanying the music will immerse the audience in pure Disney magic.

Disney Princess - The Concert is based on the established touring production Broadway Princess Party®, which began as a cabaret show at Feinstein's/54 Below in NYC in 2015. It garnered critical success and a loyal fan base, including over 20 million views on YouTube. This new venture is co-produced by Disney Concerts with Broadway Princess Party, LLC, as led by partners Susan Egan, Laura Osnes, Benjamin Rauhala, and Courtney Reed.

The show's creative team now also includes creative director Amy Tinkham (Coco at the Hollywood Bowl, Aerosmith's Las Vegas Residency), and veteran choreographer Sunny Walters (New Kids on the Block, Ghost: The Musical on Broadway).

Fans can listen to their favorite Disney Princess songs now on a curated playlist from Walt Disney Records. For more information and additional cities to be announced, visit DisneyPrincessConcert.com.

About Disney Concerts

Disney Concerts is the concert production and licensing division of Disney Music Group, the music arm of The Walt Disney Company. Disney Concerts produces concerts and tours, and licenses Disney music and visual content to symphony orchestras and presenters on a worldwide basis. Disney Concerts' concert packages include a variety of formats, such as "live to picture" film concerts and themed instrumental and vocal compilation concerts, and range from instrumental-only symphonic performances to multimedia productions featuring live vocalists and choir. Current titles include the Star Wars Film Concert Series (Episodes IV-VIII), Toy Story, Aladdin, The Muppet Christmas Carol, Disney Princess - The Concert, Coco, The Lion King, Up and The Nightmare Before Christmas, which in 2019 accounted for over 900 performances in many of the world's top concert venues.

