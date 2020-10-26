Disney Supplier Taimeng Cosmetics Chooses Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week 2020 to Showcase their Professional OEM and ODM Services

Creativity And Care For Famous Brands

Unicorns, owls and baby sharks, gem stones and disco balls, ice creams and cup cakes, with Taimeng Cosmetics your products aimed at the younger market can take any shape, size and colour. The only limit is your imagination.

As well as creativity, the company offers a clear and consistent promise of quality and safety too, particularly essential when creating products for the younger market.

They come with a rich pedigree, having worked alongside a number of well-known high street brands other than Disney, for example H&M, Claire's, Wal-Mart, Costco, Spirit, Forever 21, FunWorld, L.A. Colors etc in markets that encompass Europe, North America, Russia, Japan and Australia.

Professionalism At Its Best

Dongguan Taimeng Accessories Co, Ltd, a subsidiary company of Taiwan Hong Yi Accessories Enterprise, has been providing services since their foundation in 2011. They specialise in:

1 - One-stop OEM and ODM services and strong R&D, which allows them to create any kind of new and unique designs. They can open new moulds as well as inject containers, tubes, palettes and compacts, and they also manufacture full range finished cosmetic products.

2 - All kinds of cosmetics especially loved by the younger market, such as lip balm, gloss, wand, oil and lipstick, eye shadows, face paint, hair chalk, blush, shimmer powder, body gel and hand cream.

3 - Processing licensed products for brands, either developing formulations in-house for their clients, or following specific client requests, as evidenced by their on-going direct audited supplier services with Disney.

Their factory is audited and certified with GMPC, ISO 22716:2007, ISO9001:2015. They are dedicated to creating the best products possible, making it a natural priority that all items are in compliance with regulations. Their in-house lab also handles process stability tests, challenge tests, compatibility tests, physical and microbiological tests to ensure the highest quality for each product.

Visit www.taimengbeauty.com to learn more about the capabilities of this creative company ahead of Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week. You can also visit https://taimengbeauty.en.made-in-china.com to online chat with them.

Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week

Cosmoprof Asia, the leading B2B international beauty trade show in the region, is committed to empowering exhibitors to achieve their ambitious business goals via online channels including virtual platform and product showroom, website, social media and e-newsletters during these challenging times. Join us for 5 days of connectivity and content at Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week where we will offer you the tools needed to stay ahead of the curve and succeed in the beauty industry. The digital platform will be open to all pre-registered buyers from 2 November onwards. Don't hesitate to register now and schedule a meeting with Fittop on 9-13 November on our virtual platform.

For any enquiries about Taimeng Cosmetics please contact: Mr Jimmy Qin

Tel:(86)-13763290290/Email: [email protected].

SOURCE Cosmoprof Asia

