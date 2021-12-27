Disneyland Resort Welcomes Rose Bowl Game-Bound Teams, Ohio State and Utah

The teams will play in the 108th Rose Bowl Game on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Ohio State finished the regular season with a 10-2 record, while Utah won its first Pac-12 Championship, finishing the season with a 10-3 record overall. Before meeting on the field, the teams met for their first official pre-game appearance, and only joint appearance of bowl week, at the Disneyland Resort.

Both teams were celebrated with a festive cavalcade on Main Street U.S.A., in Disneyland Park. Featured in the cavalcade were Ohio State head coach Ryan Day along with Ohio State players: quarterback CJ Stroud, offensive lineman Dawand Jones, wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and safety Bryson Shaw. Also featured were Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham along with Utah players: quarterback Cameron Rising, wide receiver Britain Covey, linebacker Devin Lloyd, and defensive end Mika Tafua.

Immediately following the cavalcade Disneyland hosted media for questions with the head coaches and featured players.

This year will be Ohio State's 16th appearance in the Rose Bowl Game and marks the first appearance by the Utes in what is also known as "The Granddaddy of Them All" in bowl games. The game also will be just the second meeting of Ohio State and Utah. The last time the two teams met on the gridiron was in 1986, when the Buckeyes beat the Utes, 64-6.

About the Disneyland Resort

The Disneyland Resort features two spectacular theme parks – Disneyland (the original Disney theme park) and Disney California Adventure Park – plus three hotels and the Downtown Disney District, comprising unique dining, entertainment and shopping experiences. The Resort's hotels are the luxurious, 948-room Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, which also features 50 two-bedroom equivalent Disney Vacation Club units; the magical, 973-room Disneyland Hotel – both AAA Four Diamond properties – and the 481-room Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel with its "day-at-the-beach" theme. For information on attractions and vacations at the Disneyland Resort, visit Disneyland.com , call (866) 43-DISNEY or contact local travel agents. Located in Anaheim, Calif., the Disneyland Resort opened July 17, 1955. Open daily, year-round.

SOURCE Disneyland