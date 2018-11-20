Disneyland Resort Welcomes Rose Bowl Game-Bound Teams, Ohio State and Washington

The teams will play in the 105th Rose Bowl Game on Tuesday, January 1, 2019. Ohio State finished the regular season with a 12-1 record and claimed the Big Ten Conference title, while Washington defeated Utah to win the Pac-12 Championship, finishing with a 10-3 record. Before meeting on the field, the teams met for their first official pre-game appearance, and only joint appearance of bowl week, at the Disneyland Resort.

Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer and Washington head coach Chris Petersen were welcomed by Disneyland Resort President Josh D'Amaro and Tournament of Roses President Gerald Freeny. Featured Ohio State players at the event were wide receivers Parris Campbell, Johnnie Dixon, and Terry McLaurin, as well as safety Jordan Fuller. Among the Washington players were quarterback Jake Browning, running back Myles Gaskin, linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven and defensive back Jojo McIntosh.

The Disneyland Resort also welcomes Ohio State and Washington fans as they visit Southern California just in time to enjoy the annual Holiday celebration, now through Jan. 6, 2019. Guests will also discover Pixar Pier, a newly reimagined land with bayside dining at Lamplight Lounge and the thrilling Incredicoaster, themed to Disney•Pixar's hit film, "Incredibles 2."

The Buckeyes will make their 15th appearance in the Rose Bowl Game. Ohio State is 7-7 in Pasadena on New Year's Day, most recently defeating Oregon, 26-17, in 2010.

The Huskies will also make their 15th appearance in the Rose Bowl Game. Washington is 7-6-1 overall in The Granddaddy of Them All. In their last Rose Bowl Game in 2001, the Huskies defeated Purdue, 34-24.

This year's Rose Bowl Game be the 12th meeting between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Washington Huskies, but will be the first occurrence in The Granddaddy of Them All.

