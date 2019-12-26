Disneyland Resort Welcomes Rose Bowl Game-Bound Teams, Oregon and Wisconsin

The teams will play in the 106th Rose Bowl Game on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. Oregon finished the regular season with an 11-2 record and claimed the Pac 12 Conference title, while Wisconsin won the Big Ten West, finishing the season with a 10-3 record. Before meeting on the field, the teams met for their first official pre-game appearance, and only joint appearance of bowl week, at the Disneyland Resort.

A press conference was held in the historic Opera House on Main Street, U.S.A. Featured in the press conference was Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal along with Oregon players: linebacker Troy Dye, quarterback Justin Herbert, defensive tackle Jordon Scott and offensive lineman Calvin Throckmorton. Also featured was Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst along with Wisconsin players: running back Jonathan Taylor, linebacker Chris Orr, offensive lineman Tyler Biadasz and linebacker Zack Baun.

This year's Rose Bowl Game will be the sixth meeting between the Wisconsin Badgers and the Oregon Ducks and second time in The Granddaddy of Them All. The Badgers and Ducks met in the 2012 Rose Bowl Game with Oregon emerging victorious, 45-38.

About the Disneyland Resort

The Disneyland Resort features two spectacular theme parks – Disneyland (the original Disney theme park) and Disney California Adventure Park – plus three hotels and the Downtown Disney District, comprising unique dining, entertainment and shopping experiences. The Resort's hotels are the luxurious, 948-room Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, which also features 50 two-bedroom equivalent Disney Vacation Club units; the magical, 973-room Disneyland Hotel – both AAA Four Diamond properties – and the 481-room Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel with its "day-at-the-beach" theme. For information on attractions and vacations at the Disneyland Resort, visit Disneyland.com , call (866) 43-DISNEY or contact local travel agents. Located in Anaheim, Calif., the Disneyland Resort opened July 17, 1955. Open daily, year-round.

SOURCE Disneyland Resort

Related Links

https://disneyland.disney.go.com/

