Disneyland Resort Welcomes the Year of the Mouse with a Limited-Time Lunar New Year Event, Jan. 17 to Feb. 9, 2020

This unique Lunar New Year celebration comes alive with a touch of Disney magic as transformative Asian celebrations dedicate the new year. Guests will experience inspired food, music and entertainment with loved ones as they celebrate the Year of the Mouse together. Lunar New Year, traditionally celebrated within Chinese, Korean and Vietnamese cultures, celebrates the celestial journey of the sun and the moon on their journey towards another year. Highlights of the Lunar New Year celebration at Disney California Adventure include:

"Mulan's Lunar New Year Procession" is a celebratory parade led by Mulan that honors Lunar New Year and dedicates the new year's blessings to family and friendship. As a special treat for the Year of the Mouse, Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse join the procession in new celebration attire, along with Goofy in his "god of Good Fortune" attire and Chip 'n' Dale in their red vests. Talented performers bring dance, martial arts and drumming to enhance the beautifully colorful procession. "Mulan's Lunar New Year Procession" will run several times, daily.

Beloved characters Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse will don new festive Lunar New Year attire this year as they greet guests at Paradise Gardens. Other characters guests may find in this area include Mulan, Pluto, and the Three Little Pigs who also join in the Lunar New Year celebration.

Longevity Noodle Co.



Lucky 8 Lantern



Prosperity Bao & Buns



Red Dragon Spice Traders

A special Lunar New Year menu at Paradise Garden Grill offers items inspired by traditional Asian fare, plus a Festival Cart inside Paradise Gardens and special food options at Lucky Fortune Cookery in Pacific Wharf.

Live, daily performances by authentic Chinese, Korean and Vietnamese dancers and musicians will take place throughout Paradise Gardens Park.

Enjoy areas for guests to try complimentary arts and crafts. One area features a complimentary dragon's pearl coloring craft, and another features Chinese calligraphy with local artisans. Plus, new face painting opportunities have been added to the Lunar New Year celebration, available for purchase.

A Lucky Wishing Wall, located in Paradise Gardens, is where guests may write down wishes and tie them to the wall in hopes for a prosperous future.

The educational art walls provide guests with information about the festival, including fun details such as "What Year Are You?" as well as the unique story of Lunar New Year in each culture that celebrates the sun and moon festival.

Inspiring Lunar New Year décor symbolizes good luck, fortune and happiness in bold red and brilliant gold. Guests will see ornamental lanterns and banners wishing guests a Happy Lunar New Year in English, Chinese, Korean and Vietnamese.

New Lunar New Year merchandise inspired by different cultures of East Asia will be available for purchase. This year, guests will find all-new spirit jerseys, fun bobble-head figures with Chip and Dale, a traditional red envelope set, themed Minnie Mouse ear headbands and more.

In addition, the Disneyland Resort is offering special hotel offers during the Lunar New Year celebration, making this an ideal time for guests to visit Disney California Adventure. Guests may find more information at Disneyland.com.

*Sip and Savor Pass entitlements may only be redeemed during regular Lunar New Year celebration operating hours, and the Pass expires on February 9, 2020. Each coupon may be redeemed for one (1) food or nonalcoholic beverage item at a participating Marketplace location. Excludes novelties including souvenir tumblers. No discounts apply. Nonrefundable, nontransferable, may not be redeemed for cash (in whole or in part), no substitutions and no change given. Subject to restrictions and change without notice. Separate Theme Park admission required.

The Disneyland Resort features two spectacular theme parks – Disneyland (the original Disney theme park) and Disney California Adventure Park – plus three hotels and the Downtown Disney District, comprising unique dining, entertainment and shopping experiences. The Resort's hotels are the luxurious, 948-room Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, which also features 50 two-bedroom equivalent Disney Vacation Club units; the magical, 973-room Disneyland Hotel – both AAA Four Diamond properties – and the 481-room Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel with its "day-at-the-beach" theme. For information on attractions and vacations at the Disneyland Resort, visit Disneyland.com, call (866) 43-DISNEY or contact local travel agents. Located in Anaheim, Calif., the Disneyland Resort opened July 17, 1955. Open daily, year-round.

