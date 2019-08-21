Dispatch -- Leading Services Platform For Enterprises -- Ranked In Top 10% Of Fastest-Growing Companies In America

BOSTON, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dispatch, the leading services platform for enterprises to manage decentralized networks of service providers, was just ranked #420 in INC. MAGAZINE's 5000 list , the popular annual showcase (released last week) of America's fastest-growing private companies. Microsoft, Dell, Domino's Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

In recent years, Dispatch has seized upon the growing wave of independent and contract workers to help customer-focused brands manage these decentralized workforces and deliver consistently top-quality service experiences. The Boston-based SaaS company recently secured a large investment from Vista Equity Partners , one of the most prolific and successful software investors in the world.

"We are thrilled to be recognized for the foundation we've built over the past 5 years. I'm so proud of our team, which is just a tremendous and collaborative group," said CEO and Founder Avi Goldberg. Charlie Hadlow, CMO at Dispatch, added that "Dispatch is 100% focused on adding more enterprises to the platform in the coming months. We have accelerated our product innovation and couldn't be more excited about what's to come."

This year's Inc. 5000 list as a whole stands out relative to prior lists. The group posted an eye-popping three-year average growth of 454 percent, and a median rate of 157 percent. Dispatch itself posted a 3-year growth rate of 1,093% -- putting the company among the Top 10% of the 5,000-company list. "The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success," Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter said, "There's no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities."

About Dispatch

Dispatch, headquartered in Boston, is one of the fastest-growing companies in America. Leveraging its unifying platform and industry-leading technology integrations, Dispatch helps top brands manage decentralized service provider networks and gain visibility into operations across multiple locations. Brands partner with Dispatch to provide consistent, extraordinary customer experiences -- with critical experiential data captured on-site that powers powerful analytics for business leaders. Focus industries include Home Service Franchises, Home Warranty, Home and Property, Retail Services, and Manufacturing -- with customers including Carrier, Merry Maids, American Home Shield, Rheem, Handyman Connection, Sub-Zero, and many more. For more information about Dispatch's offerings or company culture , visit www.dispatch.me .

