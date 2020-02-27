Dispatch Names Patrick Burns CEO

BOSTON, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dispatch, a field service software leader and customer experience pioneer, announced today that Patrick Burns has joined the company as its new President and CEO. Burns will focus on accelerating Dispatch's growth and revolutionizing the home services market to enable customers to unlock the full potential of flexible, independent service networks. Avi Goldberg, Dispatch's founder and CEO for the past seven years, will continue his involvement as the company's Chief Strategy Officer.

Burns joins Dispatch with over two decades of experience leading, managing, and growing software companies, most recently in the field service management industry. He brings to the team a proven track record and strong rate of success in building and developing best-in-class teams and products. He most recently served as SVP of Product at ClickSoftware, and previously spent 11 years at Autotask, where he served in several roles including VP of Product and Strategy.

"Field service management is an increasingly competitive field, and with Avi's influence and guidance, Dispatch has quickly proven itself to be one of the most innovative companies in the industry," said Burns. "We are experiencing great momentum and are in a position of strength in the marketplace. I look forward to working closely with Avi and the rest of the team to lead the company into its next phase of growth."

As Chief Strategy Officer, Goldberg will work with Burns to strengthen Dispatch's market position by collaborating with customers and prospects and identifying and evaluating potential partnerships to add value to Dispatch's core business.

"Pat was our number one choice as Dispatch's next CEO given his significant operational experience with high-growth enterprise software companies and his extensive experience leading high-performance, high-achieving teams," said Goldberg. "I'm thrilled that he's joining the company and eager to start working with him to continue innovating and delivering the value that our customers expect."

As CEO, Pat plans to build on the achievements and momentum of the business over the past year.

"We are very excited to welcome Pat on the heels of Dispatch's best quarter ever. We added several new strategic customers and significantly grew revenue and our base of engaged service providers," said Goldberg. "We have an amazing team and have built some great momentum, having Pat join us will be a force multiplier for the business in 2020 and beyond."

Dispatch celebrated several milestones in 2019, including:

Expanded the customer base in several industry segments – including manufacturing, retail, warranty and claims providers, and home services franchises – demonstrating their unique expertise in enabling home service enterprises and franchises to curate, engage, and manage their flexible, independent service networks to deliver world-class customer experiences;

Further strengthened their partner and integrations ecosystem to increase the flexibility and functionality of the Dispatch platform by aligning the company with several leading field service management and CRM solutions. View Dispatch's full list of integration partners, here .

. Made significant investments in product innovation, including expanded organizational profiling and matching capabilities for enterprises and real-time technician tracking and customer tipping for service organizations; and

Launched a new website to better inform and serve enterprise customers.

About Dispatch

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Boston, Dispatch is the world's only software platform that enables enterprises to successfully unlock the potential of flexible service networks. As the service industry shifts towards a more flexible and non-dedicated workforce, Dispatch's intuitive platform seamlessly connects the enterprise, service provider and customer together to create a world-class service experience that surpasses the rising expectations of the modern-day market. Through innovative mobile and web applications, robust APIs, and both cloud/on-premise connectors, Dispatch is revolutionizing the home services industry by enabling enterprises to simplify their service operations, curate and engage high-quality service networks, and collect unparalleled real-time visibility into service delivery. Dispatch was recognized by Inc. 5000 in 2019 as one of the top 10% of fastest-growing companies in America.

Learn more at https://dispatch.me/

Contact

Kate Preston, Director of Revenue Growth & Head of Marketing

kpreston@dispatch.me

SOURCE Dispatch