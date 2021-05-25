DispatchHealth Announces New Partnership with Two Connecticut Health Systems, Eastern Connecticut Health Network and Waterbury HEALTH

DENVER and MANCHESTER, Conn. and WATERBURY, Conn., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DispatchHealth, a provider of in-home medical care, today announced a partnership with two Connecticut health systems, Eastern Connecticut Health Network (ECHN) and Waterbury HEALTH, to bring patients same-day, in-home medical care. This partnership will enable the Connecticut health systems to provide their patients a new way to receive convenient medical care in the comfort of their own homes.

ECHN and Waterbury HEALTH, both part of Prospect Medical, a national network, serve more than 30 local communities across Connecticut by providing patients the right care, at the right time, and in the right setting. DispatchHealth offers a robust platform for delivering, coordinating, and providing in-home medical care to patients. ECHN and Waterbury HEALTH's innovative partnership with DispatchHealth will provide patients and providers in eastern and western Connecticut the ability to request DispatchHealth's medical care for a broad range of common to complex injuries and illnesses. Additionally, identified high-risk patients will have access to proactive in-home care 24-72 hours post-discharge from an acute care hospital stay. This service, known as DispatchHealth Bridge Care, helps identify gaps in care and bridge the patient back to their primary care physician or specialist in the community.

"DispatchHealth is redefining what is possible for a patient's health care journey. We believe health systems see our unique service offerings as a way to extend their reach to even more patients," said Dr. Mark Prather, CEO and co-founder of DispatchHealth. "We are excited to partner with ECHN and Waterbury HEALTH to bring high-quality care that patients have come to know from these two health systems but with the proven convenience of effective care at home."

Deborah Weymouth, CEO of ECHN shared, "At ECHN, our foundation was built on nurses making house calls to support the local communities. For the last 100 years, we have provided high-quality, compassionate, patient-centered care in a variety of settings. While we have come a long way from those early days of house calls, we are thrilled to bring our patients the option of in-home care through our partnership with DispatchHealth. Through their on-demand and integrated service, we are expanding the access to care we can provide our patients and the communities in which we serve."

"Waterbury HEALTH is focused on ensuring our patients have a first-rate experience by providing them with excellent care. If this past year has taught me anything, it has amplified our desire to provide holistic care and meet the patients where they are," said Lester Schindel, CEO of Waterbury HEALTH. "We believe our partnership with DispatchHealth will enable us to expand our offerings beyond our traditional methods while remaining focused on an excellent patient experience and high-quality care."

DispatchHealth began servicing the Hartford community in September 2020, and now the partnership with ECHN and Waterbury HEALTH will expand the company's reach to more patients in Connecticut. Patients can request care via phone, DispatchHealth's mobile app or website. Once requested, an expertly trained medical team typically arrives at the patient's home within a few hours, equipped with the necessary tools and treatments, no referral needed. DispatchHealth is open seven days a week, 365 days a year, including holidays. For more information, visit DispatchHealth.com.

About DispatchHealth

DispatchHealth is building the world's largest in-home care system to deliver trusted and compassionate care to all. DispatchHealth offers on-demand acute care and an advanced level of medical care for people of all ages in the comfort of their own homes. DispatchHealth's emergency medicine and internal medicine trained medical teams are equipped with all the tools necessary to treat common to complex injuries and illnesses. DispatchHealth works closely with payers, providers, health systems, EMS, employer groups and others to deliver care in the home to reduce unnecessary emergency room visits, hospital stays and readmissions. Acute care medical teams are available seven days a week, evenings and holidays and can be requested via app, online or a quick phone call. DispatchHealth is partnered with most major insurance companies. For more information, visit DispatchHealth.com.

About Eastern Connecticut Health Network (ECHN)

ECHN is a community healthcare system serving 19 towns in eastern Connecticut. Its network of affiliates includes Manchester Memorial Hospital, Rockville General Hospital, Woodlake at Tolland Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, ECHN Medical Group, Women's Center for Wellness, Visiting Nurse & Health Services of CT, Eastern Connecticut Cancer Institute, and more. Visit our website at www.echn.org for more detailed information about the health system.

About Waterbury HEALTH

Waterbury HEALTH, which includes Waterbury Hospital, Alliance Medical Group, Cardiology Associates of Greater Waterbury, VNA Health at Home and Access Rehab Centers, Greater Waterbury Imaging Center, offers comprehensive healthcare services including primary care, emergency and acute care, and home healthcare. Serving Waterbury and 11 surrounding communities in Western Connecticut, Waterbury HEALTH is a member of Prospect Medical Holdings, Inc., a national family of hospitals and healthcare networks.

About Prospect Medical Holdings, Inc.

Prospect Medical Holdings, Inc., a growing healthcare services company, offers a unique and innovative healthcare delivery model, known as Coordinated Regional Care, which emphasizes coordination of care and population health management, with an emphasis on wellness and preventive care. CRC helps coordinate quality care for patients through integrated networks of primary and specialty physicians, in affiliation with hospitals, clinics, other community-based providers and health plans. Prospect owns and operates 20 hospitals, as well as over 165 clinics and outpatient centers. Prospect also manages the provision of healthcare services for more than 435,000 members enrolled in its networks of over 11,000 primary care physicians and specialists. Prospect's operations are located in diverse areas in California, Connecticut, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island. For more information, visit www.pmh.com.

