DispatchHealth Appoints Shannon Werb as Chief Operating Officer

DENVER, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DispatchHealth , a provider of in-home medical care, today announced Shannon Werb as the company's chief operating officer. Shannon joins the executive team to further advance DispatchHealth's mission to deliver high quality and cost-effective health care to patients at home during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

In his new role, Shannon will oversee DispatchHealth's national operations across current and new markets. He will use his experience to continue to scale the company's clinical, market, and shared services operations as the company rapidly expands. Additionally, he will oversee the technology development required to support the company's platform to serve patients, clinical partners and DispatchHealth providers.

"Now more than ever, it is critical that people have access to hospital level care in their homes," said Dr. Mark Prather, CEO and co-founder, DispatchHealth. "Shannon's proven record of improving clinical processes through technology will help us to continue innovating in an industry that is ripe for change."

Shannon comes to DispatchHealth with more than 20 years of experience in health care information technology, strategy, and operations and is a recognized health care IT authority and advisor. Prior to joining DispatchHealth, Shannon served as president and chief operating officer at vRad, the leading national provider of teleradiology services and telemedicine services, where he worked with practices and health systems developing innovative ways to leverage data and technology to improve patient care and operational efficiency. Shannon also previously worked as chief operating officer and chief strategy officer at Acuo Technologies, an enterprise image management platform that went on to be acquired by Lexmark.

"The DispatchHealth vision of providing a hospital-without-walls connects directly to the immediate need for innovation in the current healthcare delivery model," said Shannon Werb, chief operating officer, DispatchHealth. "DispatchHealth has already brought together a rare combination of internal innovation with a creative set of market partnerships that has demonstrated excellence in home-based patient care. I'm truly proud to join such an amazing and impassioned team as we scale the model nationally."

Shannon joins DispatchHealth during a period of rapid expansion. DispatchHealth's service is now available to patients in 12 states and nearly 20 cities across the U.S. and recently launched two new service lines, Advanced Care and Extended Care.

DispatchHealth has redefined healthcare delivery to offer on-demand acute care and advanced medical care for people of all ages in the comfort of their own home. DispatchHealth's emergency trained medical teams are equipped with all the tools necessary to treat common to complex injuries and illnesses. DispatchHealth works closely with payers, providers, health systems and others to deliver care in the home to reduce unnecessary emergency room visits, as well as hospital stays and readmissions. A visit with DispatchHealth typically costs 80-90 percent less than the average emergency room visit. Acute care medical teams are available during the day and also on weekends, evenings and holidays, and can be requested via app, online or a quick phone call. Advanced Care and Extended Care patients must be referred by a healthcare professional. DispatchHealth is partnered with most major insurance companies.

