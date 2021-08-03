DispatchHealth Earns 2021 Great Place to Work Certification™

DENVER, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DispatchHealth, a leading provider of in-home care, is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work®. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at DispatchHealth. In its inaugural year of participating in the Great Place to Work Certification™, 77 percent of employees said it's a great place to work compared to 59 percent of employees at a typical U.S.-based company.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that DispatchHealth is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

"DispatchHealth is proud and honored to receive the Great Place to Work Certification™," said Mark Prather, co-founder, and chief executive officer of DispatchHealth. "Our employees are the heart of DispatchHealth, and we owe our continued success to each and every one of our dedicated team members. We celebrate and thank them for all they do to care for our patients and each other."

Founded in 2013, DispatchHealth prides itself on being driven by a set of values that defines how it shows up for each other and its patients, known as The Dispatch Way. The Great Place to Work Certification™ reflects the company's dedication to The Dispatch Way as the certification was driven by positive sentiment surrounding how employees are treated, the company's reputation, employees' pride in the work DispatchHealth does, and a commitment to teamwork.

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, are twice as likely to be paid fairly, and have a fair chance at promotion.

WE'RE HIRING!

Looking to grow your career at a company with strong culture and committed leaders? Visit our careers page at https://www.dispatchhealth.com/careers/.

About DispatchHealth

DispatchHealth is building the world's largest in-home care system to deliver trusted and compassionate care to all. DispatchHealth offers on-demand acute care and an advanced level of medical care for people of all ages in the comfort of their own homes. DispatchHealth's emergency medicine and internal medicine trained medical teams are equipped with all the tools necessary to treat common to complex injuries and illnesses. DispatchHealth works closely with payers, providers, health systems, EMS, employer groups and others to deliver care in the home to reduce unnecessary emergency room visits, hospital stays and readmissions. Acute care medical teams are available seven days a week, evenings and holidays and can be requested via app, online or a quick phone call. DispatchHealth is partnered with most major insurance companies. For more information, visit DispatchHealth.com.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

SOURCE DispatchHealth