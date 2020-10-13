DispatchHealth Expands Leadership Team With The Addition of Two New Hires

DENVER, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DispatchHealth , a provider of in-home high-acuity medical care, today announced Sara Crate as chief commercial officer and Bruce A. Johnson as general counsel. Both Sara and Bruce join the Denver-based startup to provide patient-centered care through the power of technology, convenience and service.

"We've made attracting top talent a priority as we expand our in-home care delivery model" said Dr. Mark Prather, chief executive officer and co-founder of DispatchHealth. "Sara and Bruce's combined experience is essential to ensure our model continues to best serve the most vulnerable populations in our country."

As chief commercial officer, Sara will oversee all of DispatchHealth's sales and go-to-market strategies, including implementing scalable processes for national operations across markets. Most recently, Sara served as the chief sales officer of Honor, where she built and led the company's sales, implementation and partner success teams. Prior to Honor, Sara was senior vice president of partner development at Evolent where she provided guidance on value based care transitions. Sara also previously led business development and client engagement within the health and wellness division of Walgreens as a senior vice president of sales and account management.

Sara holds a master's of business administration from Harvard Business School and a bachelor's of science from Northwestern University. She has served on several boards of directors, including the Susan G. Komen Foundation's Race for the Cure, Harvard Business School's Oregon's Community Partners program and Girls on the Run of the Portland Metro.

As general counsel, Bruce A. Johnson brings more than 30 years of legal and management consulting experience to DispatchHealth. Bruce's career has been dedicated to health care clients including medical groups, hospitals and health systems, clinically integrated networks, accountable care organizations and other health care providers. Bruce will oversee DispatchHealth's legal matters involving current and future operations, including markets and partner relationships and will provide input on legal considerations associated with strategic business matters.

Prior to being named general counsel for DispatchHealth, Bruce served as the company's external health care regulatory counsel. His deep knowledge of DispatchHealth's business and service delivery models and relationships is well positioned to support DispatchHealth's next stage of development.

Sara and Bruce join DispatchHealth amidst a period of rapid expansion and record growth. The company, which provides in-home medical care to replace the emergency room, a skilled nursing facility and a hospital stay, recently announced a $135.8 million Series C round of funding. DispatchHealth has more than doubled its national footprint in 2020, with services available in 28 cities across the U.S. Patients can request a care visit by contacting DispatchHealth via phone, website, or mobile app and a medical team will arrive within an average of two hours. DispatchHealth is open seven days a week, 365 days a year, including holidays. For more information, including market hours and areas of service, visit DispatchHealth.com

About DispatchHealth

DispatchHealth helps reduce avoidable ER visits, a hospital admission or a skilled nursing facility stay by delivering high-acuity and cost-effective medical care to patients in their homes. DispatchHealth provides patient-centered care with an integrated delivery model and works in conjunction with health systems, payers, employers, senior living, provider groups and Emergency Medical Services. DispatchHealth's current service lines include EMS (911 alternative), Acute Care (ER alternative), Bridge Care (readmission alternative), Advanced Care (hospital alternative), Extended Care (nursing facility alternative) and Clinic Without Walls (telehealth alternative). Patients can also contact DispatchHealth directly via phone, app or website. DispatchHealth is partnered with most major insurance companies. For more information, visit DispatchHealth.com.

