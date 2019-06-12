Dispel Announces Partnership With PricewaterhouseCoopers

LONDON, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dispel Security announced its participation today in the first PwC Scale | Cyber 2019 program with PricewaterhouseCoopers & CyLon. Dispel is the industry leader in the United States for secure remote access based upon Moving Target Defense networks.

"The British industrial and utility markets are a natural area of expansion for our firm," said Ethan Schmertzler, CEO of Dispel. "Companies in the U.K. have spent the past decade investing in building and buying sensor arrays and analytics tools. Now they want to act on that information from their desks. They need a flexible, secure way to do that, and we make that possible. The team is delighted to be working with PwC and to have the opportunity to learn from their network of senior executives and industry thought leaders."

Since launching in 2017, PwC's Scale programs have supported over 250 scale-ups across a range of industrial groups, connecting participants with over 2,000 corporate executives.

Dispel first developed network-level Moving Target Defense techniques for software-defined perimeters in 2014, with a commercial launch in 2015. Since then, Dispel has become the market leader for companies and utilities enabling remote access to industrial control systems and highly sensitive networks.

