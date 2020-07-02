Dispel Releases iOS and macOS Applications on the Apple App Store

AUSTIN, Texas, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dispel today released their iOS and macOS apps on the Apple App Store. Available for download now, these new apps allow anyone with a Dispel account rapid, secure access to their Industrial Control Systems from their iPad, iPhone, and Mac.

The two new applications come from growing global demand for Dispel's reliable and easy-to-use remote access tools for monitoring and managing industrial systems.

"Apple devices are quickly becoming a mainstay of the industrial control world, and our new iOS and macOS apps reflect that," said Ethan Schmertzler, CEO of Dispel.

Making teams' time matter, Dispel supports organizations experiencing travel limitations while maintaining global factories, utilities implementing contingency planning, and manufacturers increasing production. The new Dispel app provides a simple user interface sitting atop a dependable, global communications infrastructure encrypted from operator and third-party devices to the end system.

About Dispel

Dispel is the leading provider of Moving Target Defense Networks, designed and built in the USA. Founded in 2015, the cybersecurity company has offices in Austin, New York, Washington, Boston, and Denver. Dispel's technology deploys custom networks to OT/ICS, protecting infrastructure globally. Learn more at https://dispel.io

