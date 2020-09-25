Dispelix strengthens its board with the appointments of Markku Hirvonen and Thomas Alt

HELSINKI, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dispelix Oy, the technology leader in see-through augmented reality (AR) displays, is pleased to announce two new strategic appointments to its board of directors. Markku Hirvonen has been appointed as Executive Chairman of the Board, while Thomas Alt will become a member of the board.

Markku Hirvonen has over 30 years' experience in the high-tech sector, having held roles with several leading national and international companies including Nokia and Fujitsu Siemens Computers. He also served as President and CEO of VTI Technologies (now Murata Electronics). Markku brings considerable expertise from his work with various start-ups and his roles as a board member at Rockley Photonics and Entrepreneur and Chief Executive of Hirvonenventures.

Thomas Alt has significant experience in the software and electronics arenas, including as the founder of Metaio, an AR software company that was acquired by Apple in 2015. Following the acquisition, he worked at Apple as a Director of Engineering as well as Director of Procurement in the Strategic Deals Team. Thomas's wealth of global experience in augmented reality, entrepreneurship, and strategic partnerships led him to his current role as venture partner at Atlantic Bridge, a global growth equity technology firm.

Jyrki Saarinen, Chairman and Co-Founder at Dispelix, said of the appointments: "I am delighted to welcome Markku and Thomas to the Dispelix board and look forward to working with them both as I continue in my new role as a board member. Both will raise our profile within the global technology sector by contributing their vast experience and field-specific expertise, which will help Dispelix to continue our development in this highly competitive industry."

Further information for the press

Antti Sunnari

CEO Co-Founder, Dispelix Oy

[email protected]

+358 40 775780

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/dispelix-oy/r/dispelix-strengthens-its-board-with-the-appointments-of-markku-hirvonen-and-thomas-alt,c3203121

SOURCE Dispelix Oy