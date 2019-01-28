RHODODENDRON, Ore., Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nothing goes better with the Super Bowl than pizza. Americans are projected to order 12.5 million pizzas on Super Bowl Sunday. And nothing goes better with Pizza than Weed. Mt. Hood Cannabis Company will deliver a free cheese or pepperoni pizza with the purchase and delivery of any half-ounce of pot Feb 1st, 2nd, and 3rd over the big Game Day weekend.

Dispensary Delivers WEED and FREE Pizza for the BIG GAME DAY Weekend

"We were enjoying a joint and a slice of Mogul Mountain pizza while brainstorming marketing opportunities for our dispensary when it hit us. Let's announce our new weed delivery with free pizza, and what better way to kick it off than over Super Bowl weekend. Our shop works really hard to engage the local business community and since their pizza was so inspirational, partnering with Mogul Mountain Pizza was a no brainer."

--Devin Houston, Director of Marketing, Mt. Hood Cannabis Company

About Mt. Hood Cannabis Company:

Mt. Hood Cannabis Company, owned by Michael and Cheryl Budd, is a family-operated boutique medical and recreational dispensary located on Mount Hood in Rhododendron, Oregon. We specialize in Craft Flower, Incredible Edibles and Concentrates. Our experienced bud tenders are led by Fred Littlejohn, recognized by Oregon Leaf as one of the best bud tenders in Oregon.

Mt. Hood Cannabis Co

Store phone number:

503 622 4272

Store Address:

73410 E. Hwy 26,

Rhododendron, Oregon 97049

Media Contact: Devin Houston

813-597-6732

208285@email4pr.com

www.mthoodrec.com

SOURCE Mt. Hood Cannabis Company