Dispersing Agents Market to grow by 260.23 Th T by 2026, Market Segmentation by End-User and Geography - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The dispersing agents market is expected to grow by 260.23 thousand tonnes during 2021-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.29% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. 48% of the growth originates from APAC with a Y-O-Y growth of 3.52%. Get a Free Sample Report.

Dispersing Agents Market 2026: Vendor Landscape

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Dispersing Agents Market 2022-2026

The global dispersing agent market has an immense potential to attract small and big-level chemical industry manufacturers. In terms of end-user industries, the dispersing agent market is highly fragmented due to the wide scope of these products in industrial applications.

Vendors are investing in developing new dispersants to meet the rising demand for specialized dispersing agents in various applications. The availability of adequate quantities of raw materials, as well as affordable production costs, have driven the evolution of various small and medium-sized dispersant producers around the globe.

The dispersing agents market report offers information on several market vendors, including:

Altana AG

Arkema S.A.

Arxada AG

BASF SE

Clariant AG

Croda International Plc

Dow Inc.

Fine Organics Industries Ltd.

Harmony Additive Pvt. Ltd.

Hexatronic Group AB

King Industries Inc.

Dispersing Agents Market 2026: Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global dispersing agent market as a part of the worldwide commodity chemicals market within the global materials market. External factors influencing the parent market's growth potential in the coming years have been thoroughly investigated in our research analysis.

Dispersing Agents Market Value Chain Analysis

An overall view of the value chain is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

The value chain of the Dispersing Agents Market includes the following core components:

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Outbound logistics

Marketing and sales

Service

Dispersing Agents Market 2026: Segmentation Analysis

End-user

Construction



Construction industry growth is being fueled by the increasing demand for infrastructure development. Dispersing agents are mostly used by the construction industry. Two products that are crucial to the building sector, Gypsum, and concrete, are used in the production of dispersants. Dispersants also assist in maintaining the fluidity of concrete while also reducing water use.





In addition to making concrete water-resistant, it also strengthens the structure mechanically. As Developing nations like India , Brazil , and Mexico are undergoing rapid urbanization, these countries present immense growth opportunities.

, , and are undergoing rapid urbanization, these countries present immense growth opportunities.

Paints And Coatings



Oil And Gas



Detergents



Others

Geography

APAC



APAC is identified as the best location for the growth of the dispersing agent business due to its increasing population and expansion in the commercial and residential construction sectors. The growth of the construction and oil and gas sectors in the area will support the growth of the dispersing agent market in APAC. This growth is also influenced by the region's improving lifestyle, rising cost of living, and expanding population.





The increasing focus on development, rapid industrialization, and the growing construction market is expected to drive the demand for dispersing agents in the region.



Europe



North America



Middle East And Africa



South America

Dispersing Agents Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.29% Market growth 2022-2026 260.23 th tonnes Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.52 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 48% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Altana AG, Arkema S.A., Arxada AG, BASF SE, Clariant AG, Croda International Plc, Dow Inc., Fine Organics Industries Ltd., Harmony Additive Pvt. Ltd., Hexatronic Group AB, King Industries Inc., Lankem Ltd., Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., Rudolf GmbH, Sanyo Chemical Industries Ltd., Shah Patil and Co., Shubh Industries, Solvay SA, The Lubrizol Corp., and UNIQCHEM Shanghai Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

in crude oil prices: The volatility of crude oil prices is one of the key challenges in the global commodity chemicals market. The volatility of crude oil prices impacts the pricing strategies and margins of adhesives, sealants, lubricants, oilfield cleaners, polymers, as well as plastic additives. The margins of the commodity chemicals are inherently dependent on the global prices of crude oil, which is one of the key raw materials. Any volatility in the prices of crude oil causes uncertainty in end-use markets and eventually influences the margins of all the key stakeholders, including the vendors in the global commodity chemicals market. These fluctuations adversely affect the profitability, cost of sales, and the ability of vendors to effectively address the demands of consumers.

