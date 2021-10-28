Display Market Size grow by USD 24.45 bn from 2020 to 2025| Surging Adoption of OLED Displays in Various Applications to Improve the Market Growth | Technavio

The display market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market. The report identifies the surging adoption of OLED displays in various applications as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market.

The display market covers the following areas:

Display Market Sizing

Display Market Forecast

Display Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

AU Optronics Corp.

E Ink Holdings Inc.

Kent Displays Inc.

Kopin Corp.

LG Electronics Inc.

NEC Corp.

Panasonic Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Seiko Epson Corp.

Toshiba Corp.

Display Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.65% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 24.45 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.21 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 55% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, Germany, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AU Optronics Corp., E Ink Holdings Inc., Kent Displays Inc., Kopin Corp., LG Electronics Inc., NEC Corp., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Seiko Epson Corp., and Toshiba Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

