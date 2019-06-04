Display Week 2019, World's Leading Event for Electronic Display Innovation, Draws More Than 8,000 to Silicon Valley

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society for Information Display (SID) hosted its 56th International Symposium, Seminar and Exhibition, known internationally as Display Week 2019, May 12-17 at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, Calif. This year's global event drew more than 8,000 attendees from 40+ countries, representing a 24 percent increase from 2018. Display Week perennially attracts the brightest minds in the display industry, providing insight into new display technologies in development, as well as affording a sneak peek at new products that will be hitting the shelves within the next few years.

"Display Week 2019 was a huge success as we also saw significant increases in sponsorships and exhibitors," noted Sri Peruvemba, SID board member and chair of marketing. "In fact, over 75 percent of the exhibitor space has already been booked for Display Week 2020. Additionally, there were over 75 local, national and international media and analysts, demonstrating that the week-long event is critical to understanding emerging display technologies."

SID continues to be a premier showcase for global information display companies and researchers to unveil cutting-edge developments in display technologies, some of which include micro-LED, OLED, LCD/quantum dots and ePaper. Over 250 exhibitors were on hand to showcase these technologies.

Display Week featured hundreds of leading display industry papers from around the world in multiple technical sessions. It included a plenary keynote session, presentations in parallel sessions, a poster session organized around selected topics, and author interview sessions with technology demo each afternoon. The four-day symposium encompassed six technical tracks, with 70+ technical sessions consisting of more than 700 oral and poster presentations.

Other highlights included a special session on Women in Technology, CEO Forum, and the four-conference series Business Track. The world's biggest Business Conference dedicated to displays, included a keynote on the supply chain industry and also included presentations from leading industry analysts from a variety of firms and sessions devoted to TVs, smartphones, and emerging technologies. The Investor Conference featured presentations from market and sell-side analysts on important trends in the display industry and which segments and companies are likely to outperform. The Automotive Display Market Focus Conference coupled with a special track in the technical symposium, provided an enhanced, integrated program for industry professionals focused on this growing sector. New for 2019 was the Foldable Display Market Focus Conference which covered both technical and market issues surrounding the next big innovation area for the display industry.

The 2nd Annual Display Week Job Fair was also a huge success. It featured local and global companies looking for a wide range of candidates to fill positions. In addition to one-on-one interviews, the Job Fair included a special luncheon focused on young engineers who are just starting their careers. Hiring companies included Apple, CLEARink, Kyulux and Universal Display Corporation.

Lastly, this year's Innovation Zone (I-Zone) showcased significant advances in display technology and systems, products, prototypes and manufacturing processes. Best Prototype went to Holst Centre for its highly transparent, thin-film biometric scanner integrated on top of a flat-panel display.

"Exciting technology advances continue to emerge, seemingly nonstop, enabled both by those at the cutting edge of high-tech, and by those who are adapting those developments to make them useful in our everyday world," said Helge Seetzen, president of SID. "Attendees gather from more than 50 countries to learn, source and network. They represent nearly every major industry sector, including but not limited to aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, commercial, education, entertainment, financial, government, industrial, marine, medical, military, retail and transportation."

SID will be hosting Display Week 2020 in San Francisco, California, June 9-11, 2020 in the Moscone Center. Registration details will be announced and also posted on the SID site later this year.

For high-resolution pictures from the event, please visit SID's Virtual Press Room at: http://sid.vporoom.com/image-gallery.

SUPPORTING QUOTES:

"For LG Display, Display Week is one of the biggest and most special exhibitions for us to introduce our display products. The biggest advantage is that industry experts from all industry sectors are here looking at technology."

- Junkyu Jason Kim, Manager/Public Relations Team, LG Display, Seoul, Korea

"Display Week is one or our largest opportunities of the year to showcase our display glass portfolio in a public setting."

- Ashley Shaw, Marketing Communications Specialist, and Alexis Lake, Exhibits Manager, Corning, Inc., Corning, NY

"We exhibit at Display Week to find more customers who need our industrial and professional visual solutions."

- Thomas Klingl, President, Data Modul, Hauppauge, NY

"Display Week is our premier show of the year where we highlight our new technology."

- Jenn Vail, Director, Business & Marketing Strategy, E ink, Billerica, MA

"Display Week is the pivotal show for us in the display industry, because all of our key customers are here. Being in the measurement space, we need to maintain our visibility to these manufacturers, what they are showing, and display technology that might need to be measured in the future."

- Shaina Warner, Creative Marketing Specialist, Radiant Vision Systems, Redmond, WA

"Display Week is the biggest event that we formally do in the Americas. It is a good venue because of its focus and attendees."

- Dean Collins, Director Marketing, and Robert F. Dunhouse, Jr., Sr. FAE Manager, Tianma America, Inc., Santa Clara, CA

About Display Week 2019

The 56th Display Week, presented by the Society for Information Display (SID), took place May 12-17 at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, Calif. Display Week is the world's leading event focused on emerging electronic display and visual information technologies – their advancement, integration into products, and commercialization. Display Week attracts attendees from the entire ecosystem of R&D, engineering, design, manufacturing, supply chain, marketing, sales and financial, as well as commercial and consumer end-user markets. It delivers unparalleled learning opportunities, market-moving trends, sourcing, roadmaps-to-market, and connections for career and business growth. For more information on exhibiting and event sponsorship for Display Week 2020: Americas & Europe, contact Jim Buckley by email at jbuckley@pcm411.com, or call (203) 502-8283; Asia, contact Sue Chung by email at schung@sid.org, or call (408) 389-9596.

About SID

The Society for Information Display (SID) is the only professional organization focused on the electronic display and visual information technology industries. In fact, by exclusively focusing on the advancement of electronic display and visual information technologies, SID provides a unique platform for industry collaboration, communication and training in all related technologies while showcasing the industry's best new products. The organization's members are professionals in the technical and business disciplines that relate to display research, design, manufacturing, applications, marketing and sales. To promote industry and academic technology development, while also educating consumers on the importance of displays, SID hosts more than 10 conferences a year, including Display Week, which brings industry and academia all under one roof to showcase technology that will shape the future. SID's global headquarters are located at 1475 S. Bascom Ave., Ste. 114, Campbell, CA 95008. For more information, visit www.sid.org.

