Display Week 2019 Debuts Automotive "Hot Topic" Track

CAMPBELL, Calif. and AUSTIN, Texas, March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Display Week, presented by the Society for Information Display (SID) is the world's leading international technical event and exhibition for electronic display innovation. Display Week is known for showcasing and launching the industry's hottest innovations in every area of displays, and one of this year's centerpieces will be the Automotive Track "Hot Topic".

"Displays and HMI for automotive applications have been among the most exciting topics at Display Week in recent years," said Rashmi Rao, Senior Director, Harman/Samsung and General Chair of Display Week 2019. "As a result, at Display Week 2019, SID is going to offer attendees the option of signing up for a designated "one-stop-shop' track that will include access to all the automotive display and HMI programming taking place during the week."

The Automotive "Hot Topic" Track will include:

The Automotive Display Seminar focusing on advanced automotive displays on Monday, May 13 by automotive industry expert Tom Seder of General Motors

by automotive industry expert of General Motors Six automotive-track technical sessions featuring invited talks from Daimler and many others, as well as an augmented-reality head-up displays (AR HUDs) session Tuesday, May 14 through Thursday, May 16 ;

through ; The Automotive Display Market Focus Conference on Wednesday, May 15 with keynote talks by David Hermann and Niclas Gyllenram of Volvo Cars.

On Wednesday, May 15 the Awards luncheon keynote will be delivered by Saran Diakité Kaba, Vice President, R&D and Global Design, of Groupe PSA Cars on creating a seamless user experience for autonomous vehicles. Also, on Thursday, May 16, there will be an exclusive networking luncheon event for the Automotive Track attendees to rub shoulders with the movers and shakers of the automotive display industry.

"As autonomous and electric vehicles change the face of mobility and in-car experiences, this 'mini-conference' is a great opportunity for automotive-focused attendees to learn about the latest advances, and also for other attendees who are looking for a crash course in the automotive industry to immerse themselves in the most important topics and make those right industry connections," said Rao.

More information on the automotive track can be found at: http://www.displayweek.org/2019/Program/SpecialTopics.aspx#6870391-automotive-track-hot-topic.

About Display Week 2019:

The 56th Display Week, presented by the Society for Information Display (SID), will take place May 12-17 at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, Calif. Display Week is the world's leading event focused on emerging electronic display and visual information technologies – their advancement, integration into products, and commercialization. Display Week attracts attendees from the entire ecosystem of R&D, engineering, design, manufacturing, supply chain, marketing, sales and financial, as well as commercial and consumer end-user markets. It delivers unparalleled learning opportunities, market-moving trends, sourcing, roadmaps-to-market, and connections for career and business growth. For more information on exhibiting and event sponsorship: Americas & Europe, contact Jim Buckley by email at jbuckley@pcm411.com, or call (203) 502-8283; Asia, contact Sue Chung by email at schung@sid.org, or call (408) 389-9596.

About SID:

The Society for Information Display (SID) is the only professional organization focused on the electronic display and visual information technology industries. In fact, by exclusively focusing on the advancement of electronic display and visual information technologies, SID provides a unique platform for industry collaboration, communication and training in all related technologies while showcasing the industry's best new products. The organization's members are professionals in the technical and business disciplines that relate to display research, design, manufacturing, applications, marketing and sales. To promote industry and academic technology development, while also educating consumers on the importance of displays, SID hosts more than 10 conferences a year, including Display Week, which brings industry and academia all under one roof to showcase technology that will shape the future. SID's global headquarters are located at 1475 S. Bascom Ave., Ste. 114, Campbell, CA 95008. For more information, visit www.sid.org.

About Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC)

Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) was formed by experienced display market analysts from throughout the display supply chain and delivers valuable insights through consulting, syndicated reports and events. The company has offices in the China, Europe, Japan, Korea and the US, is on the web at www.displaysupplychain.com and can be reached in the US at info@displaysupplychain.com and (512) 577-3672.

