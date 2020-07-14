Display Week 2020 Showcasing Women In Tech And CEO Forum

CAMPBELL, Calif., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The popular Women in Tech and CEO Forums will be back next month for the fourth consecutive year as part of Display Week 2020. Next month's all-virtual event, hosted by the Society for Information Display (SID), will be held Aug. 3-7.

On Wednesday, Aug. 5, an invaluable glimpse into the mindsets of top CEOs will be provided in a dynamic morning panel entitled: "CEO Forum: Success Leaves Clues." On Thursday, Aug. 6, virtual attendees will learn about how women in technology are advancing in the field, in a panel entitled: "Gender Equity: Doing It Right".

"Display Week, now in its 57th year, is nearly unparalleled in its longevity. We have adjusted our format due to these challenging times and are excited about our first virtual event and proud of the fact that we can bring world class speakers and industry leaders in the display field for a high level discussion of where the industry is headed," said Sri Peruvemba, SID Chair of Marketing and CEO, Marketer International Inc. "Returning for a fourth year, we are proud to present the CEO Forum and Women in Tech. These dynamic sessions include top business leaders and technologists, CEOs and other senior executives from internationally renowned companies who will share their personal and professional insights about what it takes to succeed in the display industry."

CEO Forum – (Pre-recorded session with live Q&A Wednesday, Aug. 5, 9 a.m. - 10 a.m. (PDT)

The panel will feature the entrepreneurial founders and investors in several successful technology start-ups, sharing the insights and personal experiences that have shaped their careers and the field at large. Discussion topics will range from industry trends and investment strategies, to the personal traits that have helped enable their success. The panel will be conducted as a pre-recorded session, followed by a live, interactive Q&A discussion with the panel members.

Moderator: Sri Peruvemba, CEO, Marketer International Inc.

Panelists:

Dr. Owen Lozman , Head of M Ventures Merck KGaA, leads the performance materials fund for M Ventures. During his prior tenure in R&D, he has led many successful projects from concept to commercialization, working closely with customers and partners to bring disruptive technologies to market. As well as being responsible for research execution, Lozman has been actively involved in business development, venturing investments, strategic planning, and change management for the global organizations in which he has worked.

Head of M Ventures Merck KGaA, leads the performance materials fund for M Ventures. During his prior tenure in R&D, he has led many successful projects from concept to commercialization, working closely with customers and partners to bring disruptive technologies to market. As well as being responsible for research execution, Lozman has been actively involved in business development, venturing investments, strategic planning, and change management for the global organizations in which he has worked. Annie Rogaski , COO for Avegant Corp., believes that a diversity of experiences and talents, combined with the shared desire to create something extraordinary, naturally garners success. Trained in chemistry and law, her entrepreneurial adventures permitted her to also dive into operations, finance, sales, and marketing. She leverages this unique cross-functionality to build and inspire teams to manifest important change, unified behind a vision. Rogaski thrives in early-stage, fast-paced, technology-focused environments where teamwork is critical to success and looks for opportunities to build on or create "team joy" as a core cultural value.

, COO for Avegant Corp., believes that a diversity of experiences and talents, combined with the shared desire to create something extraordinary, naturally garners success. Trained in chemistry and law, her entrepreneurial adventures permitted her to also dive into operations, finance, sales, and marketing. She leverages this unique cross-functionality to build and inspire teams to manifest important change, unified behind a vision. Rogaski thrives in early-stage, fast-paced, technology-focused environments where teamwork is critical to success and looks for opportunities to build on or create "team joy" as a core cultural value. Scott Soong , CEO of Pervasive Displays, a BOE group company, has 11 years of experience in software services/applications, followed by 16 years in hardware components and applications. He is an executive for SES-Imagotag, a Paris -based Euronext-listed company, and previously led four business units for Chillin Technology, part of the Taiwan -based Chimei group. Over the years, Soong has built and led multi-national teams in US, European, and Asian-Based organizations. He has been a founding partner of nine start-ups, including Pervasive Displays. As an entrepreneur, he has over two decades of experience in organically nurturing and scaling concepts into profitable, operational businesses.

Women In Tech – (Pre-recorded session with live Q&A Thursday, Aug. 6, 9 a.m. - 10 a.m. (PDT)

While women comprise half of the U.S. workforce, they still hold less than 20% of all tech jobs. Fortunately, the display industry is beginning to recognize this alarming statistic and taking action to address it. This dynamic panel will feature top industry leaders sharing insights and personal experiences that have shaped their careers and the field at large, with a focus on diversity, equality and successful initiatives that can help balance the scales. The panel will be conducted as a pre-recorded session, followed by a live, interactive Q&A discussion with the panel members.

Moderator: Dr. Tara Akhavan, CEO, Faurecia IRYStec

Panelists:

Dr. Bev Brown , Chief Scientist for SmartKem, Ltd., has been at the leading edge of developments in the field of organic semiconductors since its emergence in the 1990s. A self-confessed champion of organic molecules, she has enjoyed a long career in chemistry and joined the workforce at a time when the technology field was especially male dominated. However, she has never found gender to be an overt issue in her career, working on the basis that molecules have no gender!

, Chief Scientist for SmartKem, Ltd., has been at the leading edge of developments in the field of organic semiconductors since its emergence in the 1990s. A self-confessed champion of organic molecules, she has enjoyed a long career in chemistry and joined the workforce at a time when the technology field was especially male dominated. However, she has never found gender to be an overt issue in her career, working on the basis that molecules have no gender! Sepideh Nasiri is an award-winning serial entrepreneur with 16 years of experience working in the tech industry. Founder of Persian Women in Tech, she is the former vice president of Women 2.0, and a life-time advocate for women, diversity, and inclusion. Nasiri advises early-stage startups, and globally mentors female entrepreneurs and founders in technology, serving as an advisor to programs such as TechWomen, an initiative of the U.S. Department of State's Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs (ECA).

is an award-winning serial entrepreneur with 16 years of experience working in the tech industry. Founder of Persian Women in Tech, she is the former vice president of Women 2.0, and a life-time advocate for women, diversity, and inclusion. Nasiri advises early-stage startups, and globally mentors female entrepreneurs and founders in technology, serving as an advisor to programs such as TechWomen, an initiative of the U.S. Department of State's Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs (ECA). Bob Raikes , Principal & Managing Editor for Meko, Ltd., is an experienced sales and marketing specialist in distribution, and in the display business in particular. He established Meko, Ltd., a specialist market research consultancy, in 1994, and has been the managing editor of (and a writer for) publications including Large Display Monitor, Mobile Display Monitor and Display Daily. Raikes, who has appeared on TV and radio, including BBC World and BBC Radio 4, will provide a male perspective on the industry push for diversity and equality.

It is not too late to register and be part of Display Week 2020. For more information and to register for Display Week 2020, visit www.displayweek.org.

For information about exhibiting at Display Week 2020:

Americas & Europe Sales: Asia Sales Jim Buckley Sue Chung Tel: (203) 502-8283 Tel: (408) 489-9596 Email: [email protected] Email: [email protected]

Media Information

Press Registration Request

Email: [email protected]

About Display Week 2020

The 57th Display Week, presented by the Society for Information Display (SID), will take place August 3-7, as a virtual event. Display Week is the world's leading event focused on emerging electronic display and visual information technologies from concept to market. Display Week attracts attendees from the entire ecosystem of R&D, engineering, design, manufacturing, supply chain, marketing, sales and financial, as well as commercial and consumer end-user markets. It delivers unparalleled learning opportunities, market-moving trends, sourcing, roadmaps-to-market, and connections for career and business growth. For more information on Display Week 2020, visit www.displayweek.org or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter @DisplayWeek (hashtag #DisplayWeek2020), or the Display Week YouTube Channel.

About SID

The Society for Information Display (SID) is the only professional organization focused on the electronic display and visual information technology industries. In fact, by exclusively focusing on the advancement of electronic display and visual information technologies, SID provides a unique platform for industry collaboration, communication and training in all related technologies while showcasing the industry's best new products. The organization's members are professionals in the technical and business disciplines that relate to display research, design, manufacturing, applications, marketing and sales. To promote industry and academic technology development, while also educating consumers on the importance of displays, SID hosts more than 10 conferences a year, including Display Week, which brings industry and academia all under one roof to showcase technology that will shape the future. SID's global headquarters are located at 1475 S. Bascom Ave., Ste. 114, Campbell, CA 95008. For more information, visit www.sid.org .

SOURCE SID

Related Links

https://www.sid.org

