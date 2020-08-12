Display Week 2020, World's Leading Event for Electronic Display Innovation, Draws Over 200 Exhibitors and Attendees from Over 50 Countries

CAMPBELL, Calif., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society for Information Display (SID) hosted its 57th International Symposium, Seminar and Exhibition, known as Display Week 2020. The all-virtual event was held Aug. 3-7. This year's global event drew more than 5,500 attendees from 50+ countries. Display Week perennially attracts the brightest minds in the display industry, providing insight into new display technologies in development, as well as affording a sneak peek at new products that will be hitting the shelves within the next few years.

"Visual display technology will continue to play an even more significant role in our world in a post COVID-era," said Dr. Takatoshi (Taka) Tsujimura, incoming president of SID. "With the uncertainty surrounding the novel coronavirus, SID was compelled to quickly pivot from a brick-and-mortar conference to a virtual format in just a couple of months. Highly motivated volunteers and partners made a virtual platform possible and we have received positive feedback from participants and exhibitors. Looking ahead, we'll continue to expand the virtual platform so we can contribute even more to the display industry."

"Our first ever virtual Display Week was a resounding success," added Sam (Samantha) Phenix, Display Week 2020 Conference Co-Chair. "More than 100,000 hours of content were presented in our Technical Symposium and Business Conference, and attendees had the opportunity to meet with exhibiting companies and research organizations through our virtual trade show. We also had tremendous engagement with our community, through live Q&A sessions with our CEO Forum and Women in Tech panelists, and in our virtual networking spaces. Registration will stay open and all of the content will be available on demand through Dec 7, which gives everyone a chance to catch up on what they missed. The feedback from attendees has been overwhelmingly positive so you can expect to see continued support for a virtual component in our 2021 event."

SID continues to be a premier showcase for global information display companies and researchers to unveil cutting-edge developments in display technologies, some of which include micro-LED, OLED, LCD/quantum dots and ePaper.

Display Week featured hundreds of leading display industry papers from around the world in multiple technical sessions. It included a plenary keynote session, presentations in parallel sessions, and a poster session organized around selected topics including 15 seminars, four short courses, 41 business conference presentations, 340 symposium oral presentations, and 231 poster presentations.

Other highlights included the returning Women in Technology panel discussion (focused on gender equity) and CEO Forum; as well as the annual SID/DSCC Business Conference, which included presentations focused on TVs, smartphones, and emerging technologies from global industry analysts and business leaders. The conference also kicked off daily with four compelling keynote speeches delivered by industry leaders from IBM, NVIDIA, Merck and AUO who oversaw diverse technologies and product innovation within their enterprises. SID also announced I-Zone winners which showcased the most significant advances in display technology and systems, products, prototypes and manufacturing processes presented by exhibitors at Display Week. Winners were chosen for their ability to generate excitement among hundreds of exhibits, within the display industry, along with the general public, global media and analyst communities.

About Display Week

Display Week is the world's leading event focused on emerging electronic display and visual information technologies from concept to market. Display Week attracts attendees from the entire ecosystem of R&D, engineering, design, manufacturing, supply chain, marketing, sales and financial, as well as commercial and consumer end-user markets. It delivers unparalleled learning opportunities, market-moving trends, sourcing, roadmaps-to-market, and connections for career and business growth. For more information on Display Week, visit www.displayweek.org or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter @DisplayWeek (hashtag #DisplayWeek), or the Display Week YouTube Channel.

About SID

The Society for Information Display (SID) is the only professional organization focused on the electronic display and visual information technology industries. In fact, by exclusively focusing on the advancement of electronic display and visual information technologies, SID provides a unique platform for industry collaboration, communication and training in all related technologies while showcasing the industry's best new products. The organization's members are professionals in the technical and business disciplines that relate to display research, design, manufacturing, applications, marketing and sales. To promote industry and academic technology development, while also educating consumers on the importance of displays, SID hosts more than 10 conferences a year, including Display Week, which brings industry and academia all under one roof to showcase technology that will shape the future. SID's global headquarters are located at 1475 S. Bascom Ave., Ste. 114, Campbell, CA 95008. For more information, visit www.sid.org.

SOURCE SID

Related Links

http://www.displayweek.org/

