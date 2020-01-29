Display Week 2020, World's Leading Event for Electronic Display Innovation, to Attract Display Enthusiasts from Around the Globe to San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society for Information Display (SID) will host its 57th International Symposium, Seminar and Exhibition, known internationally as Display Week 2020, June 7 - 12 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, Calif. This year's event promises to bring together the brightest minds worldwide in the display industry, providing insight into new display technologies in development, as well as affording a sneak peek at new products that will be hitting the shelves both in the US and internationally within the next few years.

"Display Week, now in its 57th year, is the ideal setting to connect with global leaders and colleagues at the display industry's most important international annual event, " said Helge Seetzen, president of SID "The electronic information display industry has seen more change in the last decade than in the last 50 years, contributing to the event's ongoing international appeal to the global value ecosystem."

"Every year," he continued, "Display Week offers a multifaceted experience, including keynote sessions that tap into subjects that are top-of-mind for everyone connected to the industry. We also offer a dynamic Women in Tech panel discussion with some of today's top female business leaders, the Young Engineers Spotlight program and Job Fair, which are geared toward young new engineering graduates who are curious about how to break into and work in the display industry. In addition, we are continuing our CEO Forum featuring lessons learned from industry leadership, along with our business conference, which has been extended to two days this year to accommodate lively discussion, forecasts and presentations about the growth and future of key markets.

"These sessions – together with the exhibition, seminars, symposium, and special events scheduled throughout the week – will be sure to spark attendee interest and curiosity."

Display Week continues to be a premier showcase for global information display companies and researchers to unveil cutting-edge developments in display technologies, including microLED, micro-OLED, flexible and foldable OLED, e-Paper, advanced optics, and new materials for flexible displays and touchscreens. Last year's event hosted more than 200 exhibitors and 8,000+ attendees.

Additionally, Display Week 2020 will feature hundreds of leading display industry papers from around the world in multiple sessions during the International Technical Symposium. It includes a plenary keynote session, presentations in parallel sessions, a poster session organized around selected topics, and author interview sessions with technology demos each afternoon. The four-day symposium encompasses six technical tracks, with 70+ technical sessions consisting of nearly 400 oral and poster presentations. Special topics this year include augmented reality, virtual reality and mixed reality, machine learning for displays and sessions on printed displays.

Other highlights include special sessions, such as the Women in Technology panel, CEO Forum, and the two-day Business Conference. Considered to be the world's biggest business conference dedicated to displays, the event will focus on discussion and forecasts for key industry markets presented by leading industry analysts and global business leaders. Topics include TVs, smartphones, foldables, and emerging technologies for mobile applications. The Young Engineers Spotlight (YES) program will also be in full swing to provide a forum where young (and new to the field) engineers can share their post-education experiences in the professional world of engineering, and learn from SID peers and colleagues at all career levels. The Display Week Job Fair returns as well, featuring local and global companies.

"We look forward to welcoming everyone back to Silicon Valley for Display Week 2020 and anticipate strong global and local attendance," said Sri Peruvemba SID board member and chair of marketing. "We continue to see a great deal of interest as we come to San Francisco, which is in close proximity to so many large high-tech firms and startups. We are thankful to all participating sponsors and exhibitors for helping make it a success."

For more information about Display Week 2020, please visit http://www.displayweek.org/ .

About Display Week 2020

The 57th Display Week, presented by the Society for Information Display (SID), will take place June 7 – 12, 2020 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, Calif. Display Week is the world's leading event focused on emerging electronic display and visual information technologies from concept to market. Display Week attracts attendees from the entire ecosystem of R&D, engineering, design, manufacturing, supply chain, marketing, sales and financial, as well as commercial and consumer end-user markets. It delivers unparalleled learning opportunities, market-moving trends, sourcing, roadmaps-to-market, and connections for career and business growth. For more information on Display Week 2020, visit www.displayweek.org or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter @DisplayWeek (hashtag #DisplayWeek2020), Instagram @siddisplayweek or the Display Week YouTube Channel.

About SID

The Society for Information Display (SID) is the only professional organization focused on the electronic display and visual information technology industries. In fact, by exclusively focusing on the advancement of electronic display and visual information technologies, SID provides a unique platform for industry collaboration, communication and training in all related technologies while showcasing the industry's best new products. The organization's members are professionals in the technical and business disciplines that relate to display research, design, manufacturing, applications, marketing and sales. To promote industry and academic technology development, while also educating consumers on the importance of displays, SID hosts more than 10 conferences a year, including Display Week, which brings industry and academia all under one roof to showcase technology that will shape the future. SID's global headquarters are located at 1475 S. Bascom Ave., Ste. 114, Campbell, CA 95008. For more information, visit www.sid.org.

Note to Editors: Photos available upon request.

Contact:

Neal Leavitt

Leavitt Communications

760/639-2900

neal@leavcom.com

SOURCE The Society for Information Display

Related Links

http://www.sid.org

