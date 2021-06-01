Display Week 2021, World's Leading Event for Electronic Display Innovation, Draws Over 10,000 Worldwide from over 50 Countries, 150 + Exhibitors with Daily Keynote Addresses by Top Executives from Adobe, Amazon, Applied Materials, Google and Samsung

"Visual display technology continues to play a significant role in our world a year later since the global Covid-19 pandemic began," said Dr. Takatoshi Tsujimura, president of SID. "We thank all the volunteers and partners that made a virtual platform possible. We have also received tremendous feedback from participants and exhibitors. We'll continue to include a virtual component to adopt more of a hybrid model. The feedback from exhibitors and attendees has been overwhelmingly positive, and we look forward to planning Display Week 2022."

"Our second virtual Display Week was a resounding success," added Dr. Radu Reit, marketing chair of SID. "More than 150 hours of content were presented in our Technical Symposium and Business Conference, and attendees had the opportunity to meet with 150 + exhibiting companies and research organizations through our virtual trade show. We also had tremendous engagement through live Q&A sessions with our CEO Forum speakers, Women in Tech panelists and leading industry authors. Registration will stay open and all of the content will be available on demand through Sept. 17, giving everyone a chance to catch up on what they missed and offering those who couldn't attend the opportunity to see what's new and what's next in the visual display industry."

Display Week continues to be a premier showcase for global information display companies and researchers to unveil cutting-edge developments in display technologies, some of which include microLED, OLED, LCD, quantum dots and e-paper.

Display Week 2021 featured hundreds of leading display industry papers from around the world in multiple technical sessions. It included 15 seminars, five short courses, 43 business conference presentations, 284 symposium oral presentations, and 118 poster presentations.

Every day the conference kicked off with a compelling keynote presentation by a top executive from one of several industry giants that are household names – both within and outside the display industry. Other highlights included the returning Women in Tech panel discussion (focused on leadership during a pandemic) and CEO Forum; as well as the annual SID/DSCC Business Conference, which takes a supply chain approach to addressing the market outlook for displays, smartphones and TVs, including forecasts on supply, demand, pricing, 5G, OLED, 8K, foldable, dual displays, miniLEDs quantum dots, new phosphors, microLEDs and TADF.

SID also announced the winners of its 27th Annual Display Industry Awards. The recipients reflected the ever-evolving display product landscape and represented a wide range of technological advancements, ranging from a state-of-the-art VR display, to ultrathin durable glass, a high-performance touchscreen controller, leading-edge TV products, and an innovative laptop/tablet.

I-Zone Award winners and the People's Choice Awards were also announced. The I-Zone awards honor never-before-seen display technology shown by small companies, start-ups, and academic research laboratories. The People's Choice Awards were recently introduced to Display Week to enable attendees to vote for the best technology, components, demonstrations, and interactive booths on the show floor via a survey in the virtual platform. For a full list of award winners, visit www.displayweek.org.

