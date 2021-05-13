Display Week 2021, World's Leading Event For Electronic Display Innovation Opens May 17

"Display Week is a one stop shop for newly released technologies that have a significant impact for the industry in the coming year as well as leading edge research and development in the display industry," said Dr. Takatoshi Tsujimura, president of SID. "One should attend this virtual event to see brand new releases of materials, components, sensors and equipment that will shape the display products of coming years and provide a glimpse into the consumer products we may have in our hands and living rooms as early as 2022."

Display Week 2021 will feature both live and recorded sessions. Highlights include:

Keynote Presentations: For the first time ever, there will be five keynote addresses, one being released each day of the show. The keynote speakers are senior executives from household names both to display users and manufacturers, representing different perspectives of big system companies that use displays as a platform for delivering amazing services to customers.

International Technical Symposium (May 17-21): Through more than 500 technical presentations, including posters and papers, presenters will share the newest thinking about these special topics: augmented reality, virtual reality and mixed reality; high-dynamic-range LCDs; machine learning for displays; and printed displays. New for 2021 are IoT displays. New this year: Authors and presenters will hold live Q&As directly after some sessions and daily in the Networking Lounge. Check the full program for details.

Business Conference (May 17-18): Presented by DSCC, the Display Week 2021 Business Conference will take a supply chain approach to addressing the market outlook for displays, smartphones and TVs, including forecasts on supply, demand, pricing, 5G, OLED, 8K, foldable, dual displays, mini-LEDs quantum dots, new phosphors, microLEDs and TADF.

World-class Exhibitors (May 17-21): Premier global information display companies and researchers will unveil cutting-edge developments in display technologies, including advancements in AR/VR, microLED, OLED, microdisplays, e-paper, digital signage, new materials and software-enabled displays.

Innovation Zone (I-Zone) (May 17-21): A premier showcase for small companies, startups, universities, government labs and independent research labs, the I-Zone exhibition includes not-yet-commercialized prototypes, proofs of concept, and new products that haven't even hit the market yet.

Educational Opportunities: Short courses and specialized seminars, presented by recognized experts in the field, provide deep learning opportunities on a wide range of topics, including AR/VR, OLED, micro-LEDs, quantum dots, mini-LEDs, flexible AMOLED and stretchable displays.

Attendees can still register for Virtual Display Week 2021 at http://www.displayweek.org/2021/Attendee/Registration.aspx.

